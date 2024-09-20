Fosi Audio Launches 7Th Anniversary Celebration With The Theme Your Voice Rocks & Sparks

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Fosi Audio, a beloved brand among audiophiles worldwide, has officially launched its grand 7th-anniversary celebration under the theme "Your Voice Rocks & Sparks ." This milestone event has garnered significant attention within the community, with well-known audio reviewers and influencers such as Cheapaudioman, Z Reviews, Utilitarian TV, and numerous Fosi Audio fans and distributors recording special messages to celebrate the occasion.

Achievements Powered by User Voice

Fosi Audio 7th Anniversary Celebration - Your Voice Rocks & Sparks

Valuing the voice of its users and driven by their needs, Fosi Audio has always strived to create products that truly resonate with its audience. In 2024, Fosi Audio released several co-created audio products with global audiophiles, including the LC30 , a VU meter amplifier/speaker switcher adored by vintage audio enthusiasts; the PH05, a headphone splitter amplifier recognized by music education charities; and the highly anticipated V3 Mono monoblock amplifier , which captured the attention of home audio enthusiasts worldwide. With its exceptional sound quality, ample power output, compact modern design, and outstanding value for the price, the V3 Mono received an overwhelming response on Kickstarter, selling over 4,000 units and earning widespread acclaim from users. This success marks another milestone in Fosi Audio's rapid growth.

As part of this 7th-anniversary celebration, Fosi Audio is introducing yet another co-created product with its users-the ZD3 fully balanced desktop DAC . Following the launch of the ZA3 dual-mode balanced amplifier and V3 Mono, the ZD3 was developed with deep user involvement and feedback, making it a flagship desktop DAC inspired by audiophiles worldwide. The ZD3 is now available for pre-order, and subscribers to the Fosi Audio website can enjoy a 20% early bird discount. The first 300 customers to place an order will also receive special 7th-anniversary edition items, including a custom ZD3 knob, a VOL20 wireless volume knob, and other branded merchandise.

Next Action in Prioritizing VOC

Fosi Audio's commitment to customer-driven innovation has resulted in numerous achievements, but the company is not resting on its laurels. Recently, Fosi Audio has strengthened its connection with users through one-on-one interviews, surveys, and community interactions on specialized forums and social media platforms. By deeply listening to user feedback, the company transforms these insights into innovative product ideas. During this anniversary celebration, renowned influencer Z Reviews shared a video showcasing the idea of the LC40, a VU meter preamp co-designed with Fosi Audio, which is now in the early stages of development. This collaboration is expected to receive positive market feedback. Additionally, Fosi Audio is hosting a special "External Product Manager " program, inviting audiophiles to share their creative product design proposals on its official forum. The most innovative and feasible proposals will be selected for development, and Fosi Audio will collaborate with these enthusiasts to create the next product.

Special Offers for Fans

Moreover, Fosi Audio has prepared various exclusive perks for audiophiles during this celebration. Users can participate in a slot machine giveaway on the event page for a chance to win prizes such as free ZD3 DACs, VOL20 volume knobs, 7th-anniversary merchandise, and shopping vouchers with discounts of up to 30%. As a long-standing Best Seller across major online sales platforms, Fosi Audio is also launching special anniversary promotions with discounts of up to 20%, giving back to audio enthusiasts around the world and celebrating this milestone together.

About Fosi Audio

Guided by its mission of "Redefining HiFi with Unmatched Value", Fosi Audio

is dedicated to developing and bringing more amazing HiFi gear with high value for the price, innovative design, cutting-edge technology, and premium quality, all backed by a 24-month warranty, to audiophiles worldwide. Fosi Audio has won sincere recognition from a wide range of audiophiles and well-known media such as

Wirecutter ,

HowToGeek , TNT-Audio , and Headphonesty , authoritative forums like

AudioScienceReview , and well-known HiFi enthusiasts such as

Cheapaudioman,

Z Reviews , and

A British Audiophile , etc.

