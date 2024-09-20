Global Waste Management And Recovery Services Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Waste Management And Recovery Services Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Waste Management And Recovery Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The waste management and recovery services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $177.33 billion in 2023 to $187.07 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to regulatory frameworks, environmental awareness, shift towards circular economy, resource scarcity concerns.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Waste Management And Recovery Services Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The waste management and recovery services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $230.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emergence of innovative business models, shift towards sustainable practices, investment in infrastructure, urbanization and population growth, rise in environmental awareness.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Waste Management And Recovery Services Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver of The Waste Management And Recovery Services Market

Rising urbanization is expected to propel the growth of the waste management and recovery services market going forward. Urbanization refers to the large-scale population shift from rural to urban areas and ensuing physical changes to urban areas, this results in waste generation which causes health threats and urban environment deprivation. Waste management helps to reduce and eradicate waste generated through urbanization and strives for a better and clean environment.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving The Waste Management And Recovery Services Market Growth?

Key players in the waste management and recovery services market include Suez Environment SA, Advanced Disposal Services Inc., Veolia Environment SA, Republic Services Inc., Covanta Holding Corporation, Biffa PLC, Clean Harbors Inc., Daiseki Co. Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Remondis Se & Co. KG, Waste Management Inc., Allied Waste Industries Inc., BFI Canada Inc., Casella Waste Systems Inc., Cleanaway Waste Management Limited.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Waste Management And Recovery Services Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the waste management and recovery services market are focusing on innovative products such, as AI-driven recycling facilities, to drive revenues in their market. Recycling facilities powered by artificial intelligence (AI) are leading the way in sorting technology, opening the door for major breakthroughs and a more sustainable future for the sector.

How Is The Global Waste Management And Recovery Services Market Segmented?

1) By Service Type: Collection, Open Dumping, Incineration/Combustion, Landfill, Recycling

2) By Waste Type: Hazardous Waste, E-waste, Municipal Waste, Plastic Waste, Industrial Waste, Other Waste

3) By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Waste Management And Recovery Services Market

North America was the largest region in the waste management and recovery services market in 2023. The regions covered in the waste management and recovery services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Waste Management And Recovery Services Market Definition

Waste management and recovery services refer to waste management, from collection to recycling and monitoring. Recovery services are those services involved in the use of waste as an input material to create valuable products as new outputs.

Waste Management And Recovery Services Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global waste management and recovery services market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Waste Management And Recovery Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on waste management and recovery services market size, waste management and recovery services market drivers and trends, waste management and recovery services market major players, waste management and recovery services competitors' revenues, waste management and recovery services market positioning, and waste management and recovery services market growth across geographies. The waste management and recovery services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

