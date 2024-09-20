Helping A Hero Welcomes Tim Stroud As Senior Vice President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join the Helping a Hero 100 Home Challenge

Tim Stroud - Helping a Hero

Veteran, Leader, and Entrepreneur to Spearhead Strategic Outreach Initiatives

- Tim StroudHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Helping a Hero , a leading national charity dedicated to building specially adapted homes for wounded veterans, announced today that Tim Stroud has joined the organization as Senior Vice President of Strategic Outreach. In this role, Stroud will lead efforts to expand outreach, foster key partnerships, and enhance support programs aimed at helping veterans achieve independence and stability through adapted housing and community resources."We are thrilled to welcome Tim Stroud to the Helping a Hero leadership team," said Meredith Iler, Chairman Emeritus, Helping a Hero. "Tim's military service, entrepreneurial spirit, and dedication to veterans' causes including Helping a Hero have made him a tireless advocate for our nation's heroes. His leadership and passion will be instrumental as we continue to grow our impact and serve more wounded veterans across the country."A former combat medic in the U.S. Army, Stroud served in Kosovo, Kuwait, and Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. After completing his service, Stroud transitioned into civilian life, where he leveraged his military experience to launch multiple successful businesses, all centered on empowering veterans. His initiatives, such as the creation of the Army Wall of Fame at Ft. Hood and the establishment of TexVet for the State of Texas, demonstrate his lifelong commitment to supporting those who have served.Stroud is no stranger to Helping a Hero, having been an active supporter and participant in numerous Helping a Hero programs and events over the years. He has attended dozens of home groundbreakings and welcome home ceremonies, and his involvement in the community builds bridges between veterans, supporters, and local leaders."Tim brings a wealth of experience and a personal connection to the mission," added Iler. "With his leadership, we are well-positioned to serve our wounded warriors through awarding more homes to deserving veterans and supporting them as they continue to rebuild their lives."The importance of these specially adapted homes cannot be overstated. Simple adaptations including roll in showers, wider doors and flush thresholds enable our heroes to restore their independence inside their homes. "For our veterans, the path to recovery doesn't end when they come home-it begins," said Stroud. "Helping a Hero homes are designed to meet the unique needs of each individual, offering a supportive and empowering environment where veterans can rebuild their lives.""I am honored to take on this full-time role to spearhead strategic partnerships, support our veterans and further the mission of Helping a Hero," Stroud continued. "Our goal is to give back to those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom by providing homes that restore their dignity, independence, and hope while empowering our heroes to thrive and not just survive."Helping a Hero remains steadfast in its commitment to providing adapted homes through our 100 Homes Challenge launched by Johnny Morris, Founder and Lead Outfitter of Bass Pro Shops. With the unwavering support of partners, donors, and advocates, Helping a Hero continues to make a meaningful impact in the lives of our catastrophically wounded warriors who have served and sacrificed for our country.ABOUT HELPING A HERO :Helping A Hero is one of the top national charities building specially adapted homes for catastrophically wounded service members through partnerships with builders, suppliers, patriots, and veterans. In addition to our adapted homes, Helping a Hero encourages each community to provide services and resources for our wounded heroes and their families. Additionally, Helping A Hero provides support programs such as marriage retreats, caregiver retreats, recreational activities, and emergency needs grants.JOIN THE 100 HOMES CHALLENGE:Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops and Lead Outfitter, has pledged 25% of the cost of the next 100 Homes and invites the American people and companies alike to join him in the 100 Homes Challenge. The public is invited to“Nominate a Hero" by completing our nomination form to tell us of a post 9-11 and catastrophically wounded heroes who served post 9-11 needing adaptive housing from the post 9-11 Global War on Terror are invited to complete our“Home Application.” Both forms are available on our website to be completed online at helpingahero.###For more information, or to schedule an interview with a Helping a Hero spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or ...

JOIN THE 100 HOMES CHALLENGE

