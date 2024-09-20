NEW GOUSA VOTER APP AND POLL SHOWS THAT 3 OUT OF 4 VOTERS SUPPORT TRUMP AND CONGRESSIONAL REPUBLICANS VS HARRIS AND DEMOCRATS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new voter web app launched by Grand Opportunity USA "GOUSA®", a nonpartisan 501(c)4 nonprofit, the "OppScore® Challenge", as well as an associated voter poll, shows stunning results: on the issues, more than 3 out of 4 voters support former President and Republicans in

vs. Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democrats.

GOUSA has recently launched the nonpartisan OppScore Challenge web app, which is a combination of a "political personality test" and a matching game which aligns voters to the politicians who most closely align with their values across GOUSA's 5 categories of Opportunity. The voter survey is free and can be found at: .

The OppScore Challenge web app aligns voters to the politicians who most closely align with their values

The results from the OppScore Challenge to date shows that over 3 out of 4 respondents choose Pro-Opportunity Republicans vs. progressive Democrats once taking the brief survey and revealing where they stand on the top voter issues vs. their candidates for federal office – including the economy, borders, crime, healthcare, foreign policy and more.

It removes the media bias, personality and divisive politics to allow voters to choose politicians based on common sense issues.

Why does such a majority support Trump and the GOP? On issues like the economy, they are promising to lower taxes – including no taxes on tips or overtime – while the Democrats have promised the biggest tax increases in history; they strongly support the majority will of the people who want secure borders, voter ID, school choice and medical freedom, whereas progressive Democrats oppose most voters on all these key issues.



All members of Congress and their challengers, and Trump/Vance and Harris/Walz, have been objectively scored by GOUSA's volunteer ratings analysts based on their voting records, public positions, party policies, and more. Their scores are used to reveal their positions to voters and when matching up to politicians using the OppScore voter app. GOUSA is nonpartisan and does not support or oppose political candidates for public office. Find politician OppScore ("Opportunity Score") ratings at: .

The results from the OppScore Challenge are additionally supported by a poll of registered voters in Wisconsin (52% left-leaning independents, the rest a split of Republicans and Democrats), commissioned by GOUSA and conducted by Gravis Marketing, a nonpartisan political research firm.

This poll has demonstrated that voters are in fact strongly united on the key voter issues, with 77% of voter respondents aligning with Trump and Republicans in Congress versus just 23% aligning with Harris and Congressional Democrats.



Further, a new OppScore "Side by Side – You Decide" ad comparing Trump (Pro-Opportunity rating of +4.2/5) vs. Harris (Anti-Opportunity rating of –3.2/5) on their records and support for opportunity in America, which reached a mixed nonpartisan audience of over 30,000 voters in 9 battleground states on Facebook, shows a massive 92% support for Trump vs only 8% support for Harris among over 2,000 respondents.

It's important to note that Facebook draws 150% more Democrats than Republicans daily.

This data directly contradicts polls indicating statistically tight or tied presidential and Congressional races with most leading media outlets openly defending and supporting Kamala Harris. This is backed by a report by the Media Research Center showing 95% negative coverage of Trump on ABC, CBS and NBC after the second assassination attempt between September 15-17, while showing 84% positive news coverage of Harris on the same three networks in an August 19th report. Conversely, a strong majority of voters support America-First Republicans vs progressive Democrats on the issues.



According to John Paul Moran, Founder and CEO of GOUSA, "It's clear that American voters are strongly united on the issues and support America-First, Pro-Opportunity candidates for public office vs. progressive candidates by a factor of more than 3 to 1. It's no wonder that VP Harris, who was undemocratically installed as the Democrat Party nominee with zero votes, and other Anti-Opportunity progressives running for office, refuse to discuss or detail their policy positions and instead choose to be vague and hide from the media; they are attempting to pull the biggest con-job in American political history by concealing their true agenda and attempting to get millions of people to vote against themselves and their best self-interests.

Meanwhile, on the contrary former President Trump and America-First candidates are joining countless media interviews and discussing their policies often with the voting public, as every ethical candidate for office who cares about the democratic process should be doing."

Moran added, "When voters take the OppScore Challenge – or just take a moment review the OppScore ratings of their politicians and simply vote based on the issues - the vast majority will choose to vote for center-right, Pro-America candidates and reject radical progressive candidates. I ask every American who is interested in saving our Constitutional republic to share the Challenge with every voter they know before the election. It's just what we need to fix politics in our country".

To support or learn more about GOUSA: .

See politician ratings and take the OppScore Challenge here: .



SOURCE GOUSA

