America's Krewe, The Krewe Of Europa To Appear In The Gatlinburg Fantasy Of Lights Parade

L to R Craig, Aundrea, and Karen Bachler, Angie Husteter on far right

Tampa Florida based krewe, the Krewe of Europa opens the Holiday Season with an appearance in the historic Fantasy of Lights Holiday Parade in Gatlinburg Tenn.

- Craig BachlerTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Krewe of Europa ®, a Tampa Florida USA based 501c3 philanthropy parade organization with members across the globe has announced their return to Gatlinburg Tennessee to appear in the nationally ranked Fantasy of Lights Holiday Parade in a statement released by Craig Bachler, President of the Board of Trustees.The 49th Annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade will be held on Friday, December 6, 2024. Featuring a star-studded line-up, the parade holds in store a magical display of decorative floats, festive marching bands, holiday balloons, and of course Santa Clause. The parade will illuminate downtown Gatlinburg with holiday cheer among the 1 million twinkling lights lighting up the downtown Parkway during Gatlinburg's Winter Magic Celebration. The parade route runs through the middle of downtown Gatlinburg.“The Krewe is excited to be returning to Gatlinburg and being part of an amazing holiday celebration:” according to Bachler. The Krewe of Europa represents The Age of Discovery, also known as the Age of Exploration and the Great Navigation's, a period in European history from the early 15th century to the early 19th century.Europa travels to major parades across the globe, has appeared in the Juneau Alaska 4th of July celebrations, St Patrick's parades in Boston Mass, Galway City and Craughwell Ireland, America's Hometown Thanksgiving in Plymouth Ma, annually at the Gasparilla Pirate Parade in Tampa Florida.2025, the Krewe will return to Galway City Ireland for St Patrick's in March, then to Tivat Montenegro appearing in the Tivat International Carnival along with organizations from across the Europe. The Krewe will also be announcing in December a major nationally ranks parade for mid year 2025.

