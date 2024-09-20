Handicapmd Expands Leading Telemedicine Services For Disabled Parking Permits In Florida

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HandicapMD's virtual telemedicine connects patients with licensed doctors to obtain disabled parking placards quickly, safely, and affordably.

MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HandicapMD, the nation's leading telemedicine platform for disabled parking permits, has launched its services for residents across Florida, marking another milestone in its nationwide expansion. HandicapMD has already helped thousands of patients navigate the complex process of obtaining disabled parking placards through secure disabled permit evaluations by licensed physicians.

HandicapMD, Floridians can now complete the evaluation process for a how to get a disabled parking permit in Florida from the convenience of their homes, with services starting at just $159.

"Many patients face barriers when trying to get their disabled parking placards, whether due to mobility issues, long wait times, or the paperwork involved," says Dr. Eric Jackson-Scott, CEO and Founder of HandicapMD. "Our goal is to streamline this process for Florida residents by offering telemedicine consults with licensed doctors."

Through HandicapMD's telemedicine platform, patients in Florida can receive the following benefits of a disabled parking placard:



Access to designated disabled parking spaces near entrances

Extended time limits in restricted zones

Exemption from parking meter fees Ability to park in residential permit zones

HandicapMD's service is available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, with no appointment needed. If a patient does not qualify for a disabled parking permit, they won't be charged for the evaluation.

"Our expansion into Florida is driven by the need to provide an easier, more accessible solution for individuals with disabilities," says Dr. Jackson. "We're excited to bring our telemedicine platform to Florida , helping residents gain the mobility they deserve without unnecessary delays or inconvenience."

About HandicapMD: HandicapMD is the nation's leading telemedicine platform for disabled parking permits , offering services in states across the U.S. The platform connects patients with fully licensed doctors for hassle-free online evaluations, helping them secure disabled parking placards from the comfort of their homes. HandicapMD is committed to improving accessibility for individuals with disabilities and providing exceptional care through its innovative telehealth platform.

For more information, visit handicap placard Florida online .

