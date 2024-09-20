Gold Kidney Health Plan Expands In Florida And Arizona In 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Gold Kidney Plan, a leading Medicare Advantage health plan, is excited to announce its significant expansion in Florida and Arizona for 2025. The company is increasing its footprint from 9 markets to 22 counties in Florida and from 4 to 8 markets in Arizona, providing more Medicare-eligible residents access to high-quality, affordable health coverage.

The expansion in Florida will bring Gold Kidney Health Plan to the following counties: Baker, DeSoto, Hardee, Hendry, Hillsborough, Indian River, Martin, Miami-Dade, Okeechobee, Osceola, Seminole, St. Lucie, and Sumter. Gold Kidney Health Plan will also begin serving Cochise, Coconino, Graham, and Navajo counties in Arizona.

"We are excited to expand our reach in Florida and Arizona with our unique Medicare Advantage plans," said Leigh Cantrell, Chief Growth Officer at Gold Kidney Health Plan. Cantrell continued, "This expansion aligns with our commitment to provide the gold standard of care to Medicare-eligible individuals – especially for those with end-stage renal disease, diabetes, chronic heart failure, and cardiovascular diseases which contribute to chronic kidney disease. There are 1.5 million people with these same chronic health conditions in the combined counties Gold Kidney serves in Arizona and Florida, and we offer plans that help these underserved markets get the healthcare coverage they deserve."

Gold Kidney Health Plan offers a variety of Medicare Advantage plans that include prescription drug coverage, preventative care, access to a network of top-tier healthcare providers, and relevant supplemental benefits. The company is dedicated to improving the lives of its members through personalized care and innovative programs.

About Gold Kidney:

Gold Kidney Health Plan is a Medicare Advantage Plan offering Medicare Advantage products designed for beneficiaries with chronic special needs. Gold Kidney also provides plans for veterans and those who do not have chronic conditions.

Gold Kidney currently holds insurance licenses in Arizona and Florida with a Medicare contract from CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services). Gold Kidney's patient-centric care approach integrates payor, provider, and care management technology to improve patient outcomes. At Gold Kidney, the patient's well-being is our number one focus and priority. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact for Gold Kidney:

Leigh Cantrell, Chief Growth Officer

[email protected]



Y0171_PRL_2025Expansion_0924C

SOURCE Gold Kidney Health Plan

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED