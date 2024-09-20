(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Denver, Colorado, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafogo Drone Company , headquartered in Colorado, USA, announced that it will accelerate the pace of its internationalization strategy. The company plans to establish partnerships with more than 30 leading companies and research institutions worldwide. This move aims to enhance Rafogo's competitiveness in the global drone through extensive multinational collaboration and to further strengthen its position in the drone industry.

Since its founding in 2020, Rafogo Drone Company has focused on developing and producing high-performance drones, with products widely used in civilian and agricultural sectors. The company's drones have been highly praised in the market for their exceptional flight performance, high-definition cameras, and user-friendly control interface. Rafogo's team consists of experts with extensive experience in aerospace engineering, computer science, and electronics, who have consistently made breakthroughs in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence. This has not only solidified the company's position in the industry but also laid a strong foundation for further business expansion.

As a rapidly emerging high-tech enterprise, Rafogo is committed to shaping the future direction of the drone industry. To this end, it plans to establish partnerships with more than 30 companies and institutions worldwide in the near future. Through these collaborations, Rafogo will leverage the technological and market strengths of its local partners to enhance its own technological capabilities and market penetration. Additionally, the company aims to promote resource sharing and accelerate the iterative development of drone technology. By working with top universities and research institutions, Rafogo will drive further advancements in drone technology, ensuring its products maintain a leading position in the global market.

The core of Rafogo's global strategic plan is to achieve a positive synergy between technological innovation and market expansion. By partnering with local companies and research institutions, Rafogo aims to collaborate across the entire industry chain, developing more products tailored to meet the diverse needs of different markets. Additionally, Rafogo will strengthen its connection with international markets by establishing overseas offices and participating in international exhibitions, further enhancing the global impact of its brand.







In the future, Rafogo will continue to increase its investment in both technology research and development, as well as market expansion, further broadening the application scenarios for drones across various sectors. The company aims to provide smarter and more efficient drone solutions for its customers. Additionally, Rafogo will continuously enhance its product lineup by introducing more high-performance, high-quality drones to meet the diverse needs of the global market. Through these strategies, Rafogo is steadily progressing toward its goal of becoming a leading global drone manufacturer.





CONTACT: Roger Lee Rafogo roger at rafogo.com