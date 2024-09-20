SECURITY TODAY ANNOUNCES THE 2024 NEW PRODUCT OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Security Today, providing in-depth insights for a more secure tomorrow, is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 New Product of the Year Award.
Today, Security Today, providing in-depth insights for a more secure tomorrow and a part of Converge360, a division of 1105 Media, is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 New Product of the Year Award.
Now in its 16th year, the award program is designed to showcase the best new products in the security industry. This year, more than 20 companies are being recognized under the program.
"It's always inspiring to see the level of ingenuity and dedication that goes into the products submitted for the 'New Product of the Year' awards,” said Ralph C. Jensen, publisher of Security Today magazine.“This year's entries reflect the industry's commitment to addressing emerging security challenges with creativity and precision. We are honored to celebrate these innovations that will undoubtedly shape the future of security."
All winning products will be recognized on securitytoday marketing and promotions.
The 2024 Award Winners
Access Control – Biometrics
ScrambleFactor Reader
Identiv
Access Control Devices/Peripherals
FlexLock
CyberLock, Inc.
Access Control Devices/Peripherals – Wireless
CyberLock NFC Padlock
CyberLock, Inc.
Access Control Software/Controllers
Mercury MP Controllers
Mercury
Application Security
Code Secure
Data Theorem
Artificial Intelligence
Verkada AI-Powered Search
Verkada
Camera - NDAA Compliant
Ajax TurretCam
Ajax Systems
Cloud Solutions and Services
OnGuard Cloud
LevelS2
Convergence and Integrated Software and Solutions
mobilesecurity security trailer
Stone Security
Emergency Communication Systems
Eagle Eye 911 Camera Sharing
Eagle Eye Networks
Entry Security Systems
KeyPad TouchScreen Jeweller
Ajax Systems
Fire & Life Safety
FireProtect 2 RB (Heat/Smoke/CO) UL Jeweller
Ajax Systems
Home Automation
Socket (type B) Jeweller
Ajax Systems
Intrusion Detection and Prevention Solutions
MyShield Next
Essence SmartCare
Locks/Safes/Hardware
Schlage Visual Indication Solutions
Allegion
Mobile Apps
System Surveyor 2.0
System Surveyor
Monitoring Solutions
HALO Amplify
IPVideo, a Motorola Solutions Company
Network Security
Versa Next Generation Firewall (NGFW)
Versa Networks
Outdoor Perimeter Protection
mobilesecurity security trailer
Stone Security
Power Supply Technologies
Circ1ATS
Altronix
Professional Services
OnSolve Intelligence Services
OnSolve
Sensors and Detectors
HALO Amplify
IPVideo, a Motorola Solutions Company
Video Analytics
Verkada AI-Powered Search
Verkada
Video Management Systems
SecureGuard Dashboard
Speco Technologies
Video Surveillance Cameras – AI
Gun Detection System
Bosch Security and Safety Systems
Video Surveillance Cameras – HD
i-PRO Corner Camera
i-PRO
Video Surveillance Data Storage
Ajax NVR
Ajax Systems
Video Surveillance Hardware and Accessories
IQ LensTM System
Theia Technologies
Weapons Detection
Evolv Visual Gun DetectionTM
Evolv Technology
Information on the 2025 Security Today New Product of the Year award program will be available on next year.
For more information, please contact Mallory Bastionell, CMO, at ....
About Converge360
For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.
About Security Today
Security Today features news, insights, trends and product information in the security industry for security suppliers, end users and IT decision-makers. It is the only integrated magazine reaching the entire security market.
