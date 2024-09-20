Wheaton Family Law Attorney Andrew Cores Recognized By Best Lawyers For 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wheaton Family Law Attorney Andrew Cores

WHEATON, IL, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Andrew P. Cores, founder and managing partner of Andrew Cores Family Law Group , has been named one of the Best Lawyers in America for 2025. Attorney Cores, who has three decades of experience, has earned the Best Lawyers distinction annually since 2021.

For 2025, Best Lawyers has selected Attorney Andrew P. Cores as an award recipient in recognition of his dedication and knowledge in family law matters. Attorney Cores' work in cases involving divorce , child custody, spousal support, and other issues that affect families has earned him many accolades over the years.

Mr. Cores has been recognized not only for his work in the courtroom but also for his active involvement in legal associations throughout Illinois, including the DuPage County and Will County Bar Associations. Additionally, Mr. Cores' fellowship with the Collaborative Law Institute of Illinois has helped him become an integral resource for clients who benefit from alternative dispute resolution in family law cases.

About the Andrew Cores Family Law Group

A division of Esp Kreuzer Cores LLP, the Andrew Cores Family Law Group has offices in Wheaton and Oswego. In addition to Attorney Cores, the firm's attorneys include Matthew Grob, Wendy M. Musielak, and DeAnna C. Rosinski. Our team offers services to parents, divorcing spouses, unmarried parents, and other people who are facing legal challenges involving spousal support, child support, parenting time, fathers' rights, and paternity. Our seasoned professionals also have experience handling more complex cases, including those involving family businesses, retirement accounts, and forensic accounting.

