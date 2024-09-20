New York Law Firm Utilize Generative AI To Reimagine Popular Video On Traumatic Brain Injury

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Invisible Rain Cloud 2024

Shana De Caro

Michael V. Kaplen

- Shana De CaroNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New York personal injury law firm De Caro & Kaplen, LLP have utilized the power of generative AI to reimagine The Invisible Rain Cloud, a popular on traumatic brain injury which they first launched in 2019.The original version of The Invisible Rain Cloud, which tells the story of what it's like to live with a traumatic brain injury, has been viewed over 77,000 times on De Caro & Kaplen's YouTube channel and been widely shared in brain injury groups and communities online.Shana De Caro, a partner in the firm, and a two-time Chairwoman of the board of directors of the Brain Injury Association of America, explains why they decided to relaunch and refresh the video for 2024:'Since we first launched The Invisible Rain Cloud in 2019, it has been viewed by thousands of brain injury survivors, their families, and loved ones, and we continue to receive messages from individuals who tell us the video has helped explain how their injury has impacted their lives. Many of the life-long symptoms of brain injury are not obvious to an outside observer, and some survivors struggle to communicate how they feel on the inside. Knowing how helpful our video has been, we wanted to take advantage of recent advances in technology to refresh and relaunch The Invisible Rain Cloud, with the goal of helping even more brain injury survivors share their story.'The firm, which is based in Manhattan and has been advocating on behalf of brain injury survivors for more than 43 years, used Runway's Gen-3 Alpha image-to-video software to animate scenes from the video, which had previously been presented using static illustrations.The relaunch of the video coincides with National Concussion Awareness Day, an annual event which began in 2016 to 'start a conversation to increase concussion awareness nationally, raise funds for brain injury charitable organizations, and show support for those suffering through the use of social media, community events, and press coverage of National Concussion Awareness Day.'Firm partner Michael V. Kaplen, a three-term president of the Brain Injury Association of New York State, and professorial lecturer at law, teaching a course in brain injury law at the George Washington University Law School says concussions are brain injuries, which require appropriate medical attention and care:'Sadly concussions are often trivialized, particularly in sports where there can be a focus on returning to the field of play as soon as possible. On National Concussion Awareness day we reiterate that concussions are serious injuries, which require appropriate medical attention and care. A concussion is a brain injury. And there is no such thing as a mild traumatic brain injury.'The new version of The Invisible Rain Cloud can be viewed on the firm's YouTube channel at

The Invisible Rain Cloud: A Short Story About Traumatic Brain Injury (2024)

