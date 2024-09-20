Global Neuronavigation Systems Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The neuronavigation systems market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.12 billion in 2023 to $2.33 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing the safety and accuracy of neurosurgery, increasing demand of neuro-navigation systems, increasing the risk of clinical onset and progression of neurological diseases, increasing funding and investment, and increasing average life expectancy.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Neuronavigation Systems Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The neuronavigation systems market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing need for systems that are accurate, growing incidences of neurological disorders such as cancer, rising incidence rate of disorders, increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, and rising healthcare expenditure. Major trends in the forecast period include computer-assisted technologies, integration of augmented reality (AR), integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), electromagnetic technology, and advanced robotics in neurosurgery.

Growth Driver of The Neuronavigation Systems Market

The increasing number of neurological disorders is expected to propel the growth of neuronavigation systems going forward. Neurological disorders primarily affect the brain, spinal cord, and nerves throughout the body. The increasing cases of neurological disorders are due to aging populations, exposure to environmental pollutants and toxins, poor diet and nutritional deficiencies, and improved diagnostic capabilities. Neuronavigation systems help surgeons perform brain surgery more accurately, reducing risks and improving outcomes for patients with neurological disorders such as brain tumors and epilepsy by providing precise real-time imaging and mapping of the brain with better detection of these disorders, environmental factors, lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise habits, and, in some cases, genetic predispositions.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Neuronavigation Systems Market Growth ?

Key players in the neuronavigation systems market include Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation (SYK), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Carl Zeiss Meditec (AFXA.F), Elekta AB, Renishaw PLC, Brainlab AG, Aesculap Inc., Heal Force Bio-Meditech Holdings Limited, Synaptive Medical, Northern Digital Inc., Magstim TMS, NICO Corporation, Surgical Theater, Ying-Chi TMS, Micromar, NeuroCare Group, MRI Interventions Inc., ClaroNav.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Neuronavigation Systems Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the neuronavigation systems market focus on developing innovative solutions, such as the portable microelectrode recording (MER) navigation system, to enhance surgical precision and improve patient outcomes. A portable microelectrode recording (MER) navigation system is a sophisticated medical device used primarily in neurosurgery, particularly for deep brain stimulation (DBS) procedures. This system aids in precisely placing electrodes within the brain by recording the electrical activity of neurons.

How Is The Global Neuronavigation Systems Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Optical System, Electromagnetic System

2) By Application: Neurosurgery, Craniomaxillofacial Surgery, Spinal Surgery, Other Applications

3) By End-Users: Hospitals, Neurology Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Research Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Neuronavigation Systems Market

North America was the largest region in the neuronavigation systems market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the neuronavigation systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Neuronavigation Systems Market Definition

Neuronavigation systems are advanced medical tools that guide neurosurgeons during brain and spinal surgeries. These systems provide real-time, precise, three-dimensional visualization of the patient's anatomy, allowing for accurate navigation and localization of surgical targets. Neuronavigation systems significantly improve the precision and safety of neurosurgical procedures, enhancing the surgeon's ability to perform complex operations with greater confidence and success.

Neuronavigation Systems Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global neuronavigation systems market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Neuronavigation Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on neuronavigation systems market size, neuronavigation systems market drivers and trends, neuronavigation systems market major players, neuronavigation systems competitors' revenues, neuronavigation systems market positioning, and neuronavigation systems market growth across geographies. The neuronavigation systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

