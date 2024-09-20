Muscle Spasticity Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Muscle Spasticity Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Muscle Spasticity Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The muscle spasticity market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.85 billion in 2023 to $4.19 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the historical period can be attributed to increasing investments in research and development, expansion of clinical indications, favorable regulatory approvals and reimbursement policies, increasing emphasis on adopting a multimodal approach, and increasing prevalence of multiple sclerosis.

The muscle spasticity market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing focus on developing patient-centric care, expansion of distribution channels, focus on improving quality of life, focus on developing targeted drug delivery systems, and discovery of biomarkers.

The increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders is expected to drive the muscle spasticity market going forward. Musculoskeletal disorders refer to conditions affecting the muscles, bones, and joints of the body, often causing pain, stiffness, and impaired movement. The rise in musculoskeletal cases is attributed to factors such as aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, and the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions. Muscle spasticity aims to alleviate symptoms of musculoskeletal disorders by reducing pain, improving mobility, preventing complications, and enhancing patients' overall quality of life and functional abilities.

Key players in the muscle spasticity market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AbbVie Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Medtronic plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Ipsen Pharma, Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd., ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, Revance Therapeutics Inc., Acorda Therapeutics Inc., Mylan N.V., Camber Pharmaceuticals Inc., Saol Therapeutics Inc., Zydus Cadila.

Major companies operating in the muscle spasticity market are focusing on developing oral suspensions to treat muscle spasms associated with conditions such as multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injuries. Oral suspensions are liquid medications with dispersed active ingredients taken by mouth.

1) By Drug Type: Baclofen, Botulinum Toxin, Diazepam, Dantrolene Sodium, Other Drugs

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intramuscular, Other Routes

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

North America was the largest region in the muscle spasticity market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the muscle spasticity market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Muscle spasticity is a condition characterized by an abnormal increase in muscle tone or stiffness, which can interfere with movement and speech. It is often a result of damage to the brain or spinal cord that controls voluntary muscle movement.

The Muscle Spasticity Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on muscle spasticity market size, muscle spasticity market drivers and trends, muscle spasticity market major players, muscle spasticity competitors' revenues, muscle spasticity market positioning, and muscle spasticity market growth across geographies.

