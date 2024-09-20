Global Mobile Robots Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mobile Robots Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Mobile Robots Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The mobile robots market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $21.23 billion in 2023 to $25.81 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to an increase in the use of containers for sea-borne cargo, growth of the demand for rehabilitation in medicine, rising influx for warehouse automation, rise in the need for safety for human life and rising upsurge in demand for mobile logistics by online retailers.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Mobile Robots Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The mobile robots market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $56.58 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the widespread deployment of autonomous mobile robots by logistics companies, massive financing from regulatory bodies, the requirement for material-handling equipment, expansion of regional distribution channels, and rising demand for self-driving forklifts. Major trends in the forecast period include the adoption of industry 4.0 technologies, innovations in mobile robot sensors and controllers for various applications, integration of advanced technologies such as 5G, integration of Al & ML algorithms with autonomous mobile robots, and development of application-specific autonomous robots.

Growth Driver Of The Mobile Robots Market

Increasing e-commerce activity is expected to propel the growth of the mobile robots market going forward. E-commerce activity refers to online transactions where goods or services are purchased through electronic platforms such as websites or mobile apps. E-commerce activity is rising due to increasing consumer preference for online shopping, driven by convenience, broader product selection, and competitive pricing. Mobile robots are increasingly used in e-commerce for automating warehouse operations and enhancing efficiency in picking, packing, and inventory management. They help reduce labor costs and improve order fulfillment speed, contributing to overall customer satisfaction.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Mobile Robots Market Growth?

Key players in the mobile robots market include Samsung Electronics Inc, LG Electronics Inc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, ABB Group, KION Group AG, Omron Automation Corp, Zebra Technologies Inc, Kuka AG, Teradyne Inc, Kongsberg Maritime Corporation, iRobot Corporation, ECA GROUP, Aethon Inc, JASCI LLC, DJI Corporation, Blue Frog Robotics Inc, Promobot LLC, OTTO Motors Inc, GeckoSystems Intl Corp, Mayfield Robotics Inc, Nauticus Robotics Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Mobile Robots Market Size ?

Major companies operating in the mobile robots market are focusing their efforts on developing technologically innovative solutions, such as the development of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered mobile robots, to enhance autonomous navigation, real-time data analysis, and adaptive learning capabilities. AI-powered mobile robots refer to robotic systems equipped with artificial intelligence capabilities that enable them to perceive their environment, make decisions, and execute tasks autonomously or semi-autonomously.

How Is The Global Mobile Robots Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV), Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR)

2) By Form Factors: Forklifts, Tow Or Tractor Or Tug, Unit Load, Assembly Line

3) By Navigation Sensor: Reflector, Quick Response Code, Laser Or Light Detection And Ranging, Camera, Other Navigation Sensors

4) By Application: Agricultural, Cleaning, Educational, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Warehousing And Logistics, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Mobile Robots Market

North America was the largest region in the mobile robots market in 2023. The regions covered in the mobile robots market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Mobile Robots Market Definition

Mobile robots are autonomous or semi-autonomous machines designed to move and operate in environments beyond fixed locations, such as industrial facilities, warehouses, outdoor spaces, or even homes. Mobile robots are used to perform various tasks, ranging from simple navigation and exploration to complex activities such as delivery, inspection, surveillance, or manipulation of objects.

Mobile Robots Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global mobile robots market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Mobile Robots Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on mobile robots market size, mobile robots market drivers and trends, mobile robots market major players, mobile robots competitors' revenues, mobile robots market positioning, and mobile robots market growth across geographies. The mobile robots market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

