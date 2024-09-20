Join Us For The Third Annual Taste Of West Ada Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Taste of West Ada

- Anne Brock, Director of School NutritionMERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The West Ada School Nutrition team invites you to attend our third annual Taste of West Ada event on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Whitecloud Auditorium at the District Training Center. This exciting food show experience is open to the public and offers a chance to sample delicious food from some of our top vendors, learn about the inner workings of our school nutrition program, and explore the exciting job opportunities available within the department.Attendees will enjoy free samples of nutritious meals that fuel our students daily and have the opportunity to enter prize giveaways throughout the evening. The event provides a unique behind-the-scenes look at how we craft and deliver healthy meal options, all while ensuring compliance with state and federal nutrition guidelines.Anne Brock, Director of School Nutrition for West Ada, shared her excitement about the event, stating, "The Taste of West Ada is a celebration of the incredible partnerships we've built with our vendors and a testament to the quality meals we serve in our schools. It's also a great opportunity for the community to get involved and learn more about what goes into providing balanced, nutritious meals to our students every day."We would like to extend a special thank you to our sponsors: Gold Star Foods, Grasmick Produce, Meadow Gold, and Franz for their generous support in making this event possible. Their contributions help ensure the continued success of our school nutrition program.Whether you're a parent, a community member, or someone looking for a fulfilling career in school nutrition, this event has something for everyone! We encourage all attendees to come hungry and ready to learn about the role our nutrition program plays in student success.Event Details:Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PMLocation: Whitecloud Auditorium, District Training Center, 1303 E. Central Drive Meridian, ID 83642For more information, please contact Anne Brock, Director of School Nutrition Services or visit our website: .

