Jesse Palmer Launches Elevated Sports Apparel Line J. Palmer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, award-winning television personality, seasoned analyst and former professional football player Jesse Palmer is combining his deep roots in and sports with the launch of his clothing line J. Palmer, now available for purchase across the Fanatics of stores, including Fanatics/JPalmer , as well as select team retailers.

J. Palmer by Jesse Palmer is the ultimate fusion of high-end fashion and passionate sports fandom.

An ultimate fusion of high-end fashion and passionate sports fandom, J. Palmer is designed for those who live and breathe their favorite teams but refuse to compromise on style. From tailored joggers to chic button-downs with subtle team accents, each piece is crafted to provide both comfort and class. Innovative designs incorporate advanced performance fabrics for on-the-go comfort, while the distinct aesthetic ensures you look sharp whether you're at the game or out on the town.

"My mom was a model and owned a modeling agency, so clothes were something that I was always aware of as a young boy. I really became interested in men's fashion when I was playing football with the Giants in New York, and I became exposed to the fashions of Fifth Avenue, Madison Ave and SoHo," said Palmer. "This line for me is really about the 'man on the go' who cares about what he's wearing and how he looks. He wants to be presentable, but always comfortable and confident."

J. Palmer is currently licensed with all 32 NFL Teams, as well as several NCAA Collegiate Teams including Jesse's alma mater the University of Florida Gators and SEC schools: Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas Longhorns and the University of Georgia Bulldogs; and Big Ten schools: Michigan Wolverines, The Ohio State University Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions and the University of Southern California Trojans.



The debut J. Palmer Fall '24 collection offers 13 pieces including one pair of shorts, one pair of tapered joggers, assorted short sleeve and long sleeve shirts, quarter zips, full zips, and one blazer.

