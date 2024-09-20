IBN Again Selected Official Media Partner For Octane’S Medical Innovation Forum 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a pioneering corporate communications firm and content distributor, is excited to announce its collaboration with Octane as the Official Partner for its forthcoming Medical Innovation Forum 2024 (“forum”) . IBN's InvestorWire will serve as the Official NewsWire for the conference. The forum is scheduled to be held on October 8-9, 2024, at the Irvine Marriott, 18000 Von Karman Ave., Irvine, CA.



Celebrating 22 years of innovation, Octane's mission is to foster a thriving business ecosystem in Southern California by pushing the growth of tech and MedTech ventures. Connecting people, resources and capital, Octane aims to create 55,000+ high-paying technology jobs in So Cal by 2030 through its accelerator LaunchPad SBDC as well as its platform Octane Capital & Growth . Staying on the cutting edge of transformation, the theme of Octane's Forum this year is“The Seismic Shift in Healthcare: AI & Innovation”.

Given the incredible advances in a host of areas including computing power, algorithms, imaging techniques, drug studies and medical formulations, the two-day event will host over 30 industry leaders sharing their perspectives on the latest developments across a wide spectrum of transformational topics including (1) Advances in neuroscience and mental health; (2) Space-based pharmaceutical manufacturing; (3) Breakthroughs in regenerative medicine; (4) Impacts of AI on diagnostics and patient care.

Moreover, the Capital & Growth company presentations will offer a platform to founders of exciting companies to showcase their groundbreaking solutions. This presents a unique opportunity to raise capital, gain exposure to seasoned investors, and source potential customers in the medtech and allied industries.

In its capacity as a media sponsor for the event, InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) will leverage its extensive corporate communications solutions to heighten recognition for conference participants, enhancing visibility among investors, journalists, consumers, and the broader public via an array of digital channels. InvestorWire, one of the 60+ investor-oriented brands powered by IBN, will provide specialized services to amplify article syndication via 5,000+ syndicated outlets, and will also feature conference updates on dedicated event pages. IBN reaches more than 2 million followers across various platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations at IBN said,“IBN is very pleased to be supporting Octane in its goal towards cultivating a robust health tech ecosystem in Southern California. As an industry leader that supports groundbreaking innovation in fueling responsible technology growth in the region, Octane's events deliver world-class educational content and opportunities for lasting collaboration. With the shock of the global pandemic, rising medical bills, and the evolving nature of diseases, this is a must-attend event. We will leverage our extensive network of thousands of downstream publishers and social media channels to amplify Octane Medical Innovation Forum's messaging, and reach millions of investors and associated parties in the United States and around the globe.”

Natalie Matsumoto, Director of Marketing and Strategy at Octane, commented, "We are very happy to continue our long-standing, multi-year collaboration with IBN. As the market leader in media strategy and communications, coupled with their wealth of expertise in AI and associated technology segments, IBN shall play a key role in generating awareness of the crucial discussions at Octane's Medical Innovation Forum 2024, and in magnifying invaluable insights that are certain to benefit a wider audience in the healthcare space. "

Forum attendees shall also be introduced to other important initiatives operated by Octane including Non-Profit Accelerator, STEAM Ahead, Women's Leaders of Octane, healthsocal.ai, and Next Wave.

About IBN

IBN is a cutting-edge communications and digital engagement platform providing tailored Platform Solutions for select private and public companies. Over the course of 18+ years, IBN has introduced over 65+ investor facing brands to the investment public and amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands amplify recognition and reach as well as help fulfill the unique needs of our rapidly growing and diverse base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of influential properties as well as leverage the energy and experience of our team of professionals to best serve our clients.

IBN's Platform Solutions provide access to: (1) our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) through 65+ investor facing brands; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (4) a network of wire solutions via InvestorWir to effectively reach target markets and demographics; (5) Press Release Enhancement to ensure accuracy and impact; (6) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (7) total news coverage solutions.

