Canada’S Largest Cannabis Conference And Expo Returns To Edmonton Where Cannabis Innovation Meets Community

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Featuring Legendary Tommy Chong's Return to Edmonton

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the last decade Edmonton has been at the evolutionary forefront of the Canadian Cannabis and has once again been chosen as the host city for Canada's largest Cannabis and Expo: Grow Up 2024.



Grow Up Edmonton 2024 is set to bring together top growers, the biggest cannabis brands, and thousands of delegates for an unforgettable conference and trade show exploring all the topics making headlines in the cannabis industry. This year, Grow Up is also thrilled to see the return of cannabis ambassador, Tommy Chong, as he makes his return to his hometown of Edmonton all the way from L.A.

From September 30 to October 1, the Edmonton Convention Centre will host the Grow Up Conference, Expo, and Awards, featuring a dynamic schedule of events designed to drive innovation, education, and networking within the national cannabis community.

Highlights of Grow Up include:

Exclusive Riverboat Kick-Off Party Saturday, September 28 8 - 11p.m.

Set sail aboard the Edmonton Queen for a memorable evening of food, music, and stunning river views. Limited to just 150 guests, this intimate event features live DJ performances, plus a Meet and Greet with Tommy Chong, making it the perfect way to kick off the Grow Up Alberta weekend.

Expo Days - Monday, September 30 - Tuesday, October 1 Daily

Dive into the heart of the cannabis industry with access to the Brands and Buyers Zone, Masterclass Technical Series, Speed Networking, Seed Exchange, and more. This is your chance to connect with industry leaders, discover cutting-edge technologies, and gain insights from top experts.

Canadian Cannabis Championship: Sunday, September 29 1 - 5 p.m .

Witness the best in Canadian cannabis compete for top honors in flower, pre-rolls, vape cartridges, and concentrates at this prestigious event. Live judging will take place in the Grow Up Consumption Lounge, with consumer participation welcomed.

Keynote Address by Minister Dale Nally, Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction: Sunday, September 29 4 - 5 p.m.

Join Minister Dale Nally as he discusses "The Impact of the Red Tape Reduction Act on Alberta's Cannabis Industry." Learn about the progress in reducing regulatory hurdles, enhancing sampling and retail experiences, and future initiatives such as farmgate sales and public consumption.

Interview with Tommy Chong - Monday, September 30 10:15 am

Legendary cannabis advocate Tommy Chong will return to Edmonton for an exclusive interview conducted by his son Paris Chong. Don't miss this unique opportunity to connect with a cannabis icon.

Consumer Day - Sunday September 29, 2024 - 12 – 6 p.m.

Step into the world of cannabis like never before at our Grow Up Alberta Consumer Day! For just $25, experience an immersive and educational day open to all adults 18 years and older. Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or simply curious about cannabis, this event offers something for everyone.Tickets will be available for a special meet and greet with Tommy Chong.

Budtenders Day - Tuesday, October 1

Discover the Best of Cannabis at Grow Up's Brands and Buyers Zone. For a special $25 experience product sampling, networking, and more!

Indigenous Cannabis: Pathways to Reconciliation and Industry Inclusion - Monday, September 30 3:15 - 4 p.m.

Explore the critical role of Indigenous communities in the evolving cannabis industry. This panel will delve into the challenges and opportunities Indigenous entrepreneurs face, the importance of reconciliation, and how the industry can better support Indigenous participation and leadership. Hear from Indigenous leaders and advocates about their journey, successes, and the steps needed to foster a more inclusive and equitable cannabis sector.

If you are still looking to be part of Grow Up, it is not too late! Be part of a pivotal event that shapes the future of the cannabis industry. Tickets are now available for purchase, with options including single-day and full-event passes.

For retail buyers, the Brands and Buyers Zone offers unparalleled access to leading cannabis brands and new products. Retail store owners, managers, and buyers are encouraged to apply for this exclusive opportunity to enhance their business and connect with key industry players.

For more information on the event schedule, ticket sales, and exhibitor details, visit the Grow Up website at

Media Contact:

Catherine Bangel

Bangel PR

780-263-1358

