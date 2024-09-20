Global Specialty Yeast Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Specialty Yeast Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Specialty Yeast Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The specialty yeast market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.7 billion in 2023 to $2.9 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in food and beverage industry, expansion of bioethanol production, animal nutrition industry growth, demand for gluten-free products, globalization of food supply chains.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Specialty Yeast Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The specialty yeast market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to plant-based protein trends, focus on sustainable practices, emergence of alternative proteins, expansion of craft brewing, prebiotics and digestive health, health-conscious consumer base.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Specialty Yeast Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Specialty Yeast Market

Increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages is expected to contribute to the growth of the specialty yeast market going forward. Alcoholic beverages are used to maintain optimum temperature, viscosity, and pressure during the production of alcoholic beverages. Specialty yeast is frequently employed in food and beverage such as alcoholic beverages to improve flavor, and fermentation which raises consumer demand for food items and expands the number of food and beverage production facilities, as a result, increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages increases the demand for specialty yeast market.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Which Market Players Are Steering the Specialty Yeast Market Growth?

Key players in the specialty yeast market include Associated British Foods PLC, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Lallemand Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Kerry Group PLC, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Biorigin SAS, Leiber GmbH, Synergy Flavors LLC, Aria Ingredients Inc., Halcyon Proteins Pty. Ltd., Agrano GmbH & Co. KG, AEB Group S.r.l., Jeevan Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Titan Biotech Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Levex Chemicals Inc., Lesaffre Group, Alltech Inc., Kemin Industries Inc., Beldem B.V., DSM Food Specialties B.V., A.G. Scientific Inc..

What Are the Dominant Trends in Specialty Yeast Market Overview ?

Major companies operating in the specialty yeast market are increasing their focus on introducing plant-based yeast extracts to gain a competitive edge in the market. Plant-based yeast extracts are natural flavor enhancers derived from yeast cells in plants, offering a savory, umami-rich profile often used in vegetarian and vegan culinary applications.

How Is The Global Specialty Yeast Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Yeast Extract, Yeast Autolysate, Yeast Beta-Glucan, Other Type

2) By Species: Saccharomyces Cerevisiae, Pichia Pastoris, Kluyveromyces, Other Species

3) By Application: Food, Beverages, Feed, Other Application

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Specialty Yeast Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the specialty yeast market in 2023. The regions covered in the specialty yeast market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Specialty Yeast Market Definition

Specialty yeast refers to the yeast that is created by breaking down the proteins found in fresh yeast that is used in a variety of foods and items. These are extracted from naturally occurring proteins, amino acids, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals.

Specialty Yeast Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global specialty yeast market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Specialty Yeast Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on specialty yeast market size, specialty yeast market drivers and trends, specialty yeast market major players, specialty yeast competitors' revenues, specialty yeast market positioning, and specialty yeast market growth across geographies. The specialty yeast market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Feed Premix Global Market Report 2024

report/feed-premix-global-market-report

Feed Acidifiers Global Market Report 2024

report/feed-acidifiers-global-market-report

Feed Binders Global Market Report 2024

report/feed-binders-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.