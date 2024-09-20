Agricultural Chelates Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Agricultural Chelates Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The agricultural chelates market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.29 billion in 2023 to $1.4 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to soil quality concerns, rise in global population, increase in commercial agriculture, expansion of precision farming, growing awareness of crop nutrition.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Agricultural Chelates Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The agricultural chelates market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of organic farming, climate change challenges, focus on sustainable agriculture, government support for precision agriculture, increasing investments in agtech.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Agricultural Chelates Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Agricultural Chelates Market

The increasing adoption of greenhouse farming is expected to boost the growth of the agricultural chelates market going forward. Greenhouse farming involves cultivating crops in protected structures that are either fully or partially covered by transparent materials, its primary aim is to create optimal growing conditions for crops while shielding them from adverse weather conditions and pests. In greenhouse farming, agricultural chelates are utilized to improve the efficiency of nutrient uptake and utilization by crops, Similarly, in agriculture, high-performance chelated micronutrients such as iron chelates are employed to increase crop yields.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Steering The Agricultural Chelates Market Growth?

Key players in the agricultural chelates market include Yara International ASA, Haifa Group, Nouryon Holding B.V., BASF SE, The Andersons Inc., Dow Inc., Nufarm Limited, ICL Group Ltd., Syngenta Group Co. Ltd., Aries Agro Limited, Akzo Nobel N.V., Valagro S.p.A., Deretil Agronutritional S.L., ATP Nutrition Ltd., Manvert S.L.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Agricultural Chelates Market Size?

Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the agricultural chelates market. Major companies operating in the agricultural chelates market are developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.

How Is The Global Agricultural Chelates Market Segmented?

1) By Type: EDTA (Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid), EDDHA (Ethylenediamine-N,N'-bis (2-Hydroxyphenylacetic Acid), DTPA (Diethylenetriamine Pentaacetate), IDHA (Imidodisuccinic Acid), Other Types

2) By Crop Type: Cereals And Grains, Oilseeds And Pulses, Fruits And Vegetable, Other Crop Types

3) By Application: Soil, Foliar, Hydroponics, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Agricultural Chelates Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the agricultural chelates market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global agriculture chelates market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the agricultural chelates market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Agricultural Chelates Market Definition

Agricultural chelates are fertilizers that contain micronutrients such as iron, zInc., manganese, and copper, which are vital for plant growth and productivity. The application of chelated micronutrients has been shown to be an effective way to increase crop yields and their quality.

Agricultural Chelates Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global agricultural chelates market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Agricultural Chelates Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on agricultural chelates market size, agricultural chelates market drivers and trends, agricultural chelates market major players, agricultural chelates competitors' revenues, agricultural chelates market positioning, and agricultural chelates market growth across geographies. The agricultural chelates market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Genetically Modified Crops Global Market Report 2024

report/genetically-modified-crops-global-market-report

Agricultural Implement Global Market Report 2024

report/agricultural-implement-global-market-report

Ethylene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2024

report/ethylene-petrochemicals-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.