Marvell To Showcase Optical Interconnect Innovations For Accelerated Infrastructure At ECOC 2024

ECOC 2024

– Marvell Technology, Inc.

(NASDAQ: MRVL ), a leader in data infrastructure solutions, will showcase its industry-leading optical designed to meet the rising performance demands of AI cloud data centers at the European on Optical Communication (ECOC) 2024, September 22–26 at the Center Messe Frankfurt, Germany.

At ECOC 2024, Marvell will explore the driving forces behind the growth in optical interconnects and present its latest advancements in PAM4 DSPs, coherent DSPs and silicon photonics. These innovations are tailored to enable next-generation AI data centers, addressing diverse architectures, performance requirements, and evolving customer needs.

Join Marvell at ECOC 2024 in Frankfurt

Visit stand B113 to discover more about how Marvell can help you accelerate your connectivity goals. Marvell will showcase solutions driving carrier-grade and accelerated infrastructure, including:



Nova 1.6T PAM4 DSP for AI and cloud connectivity

Orion 800G coherent DSP for carrier and data center interconnect COLORZ® 800G ZR/ZR+ DCI optical modules with C-Band

and

L-Band support

Marvell experts will present optical interconnect technologies, designed to scale accelerated infrastructure:



Workshop: WS12: How Will AI Affect Future Transmission Systems?

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Time: 2:00 - 5:30 p.m.

Marvell Presenter: Josef Berger, Associate Vice President Marketing, Optical Interconnect

Product Focus: Coherent

Pluggable Technology Advancing Next-Generation Optical Networks

Date: Monday, September 23, 2024

Time: 11:20 - 11:50 a.m.

Marvell Presenter: Bo Zhang, Senior Principal Engineer, Connectivity Business Unit

Workshop: Bottlenecks and Trends for AI, Cloud and

HPC

Date: Monday, September 23, 2024

Time: 2:00 - 5:30 p.m.

Marvell Presenter: Matt Traverso, Distinguished Engineer, Optics Market Focus: Data Center Interconnects in the Era of AI

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Time: 11:40 – 11:55 a.m.

Marvell Presenter: Dr. Loi Nguyen, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cloud Optics

Join Marvell for an exclusive Happy Hour on September 23, from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. CET, and network with experts pushing the boundaries of AI-driven optical innovation.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform-for the better.

Marvell and the M logo are trademarks of Marvell or its affiliates. Please visit

for a complete list of Marvell trademarks. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

