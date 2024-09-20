Allegiant Reports August 2024 Traffic

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Company (NASDAQ: ALGT ) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for August 2024. "As we have progressed through the third quarter, we have continued to observe a strong demand environment," noted Drew Wells, Chief Commercial Officer of Allegiant Travel Company. "While we expected the year-over-year unit revenue cadence to improve through the end of the quarter, the environment has certainly outperformed our initial expectations. Although the full month of September will likely be TRASM negative on a year-over-year basis, we now expect the back half of the month to flip positive. Given recent booking improvements coming out of July, we expect third-quarter unit revenues to be down roughly 5.5 percent year-over-year compared with our prior commentary of down 7.5 percent. Although early, holiday bookings are showing signs of strength with both yields and loads performing well against expectations on December capacity increases of 18 percent over 2023." "Non-fuel unit costs are expected to be up approximately 4.5 percent during the third quarter as compared with the prior year, 2.5 points better than anticipated due primarily to the CrowdStrike impact coming in below what we had previously estimated and a better-than-expected completion factor during the quarter," stated Robert Neal, Chief Financial Officer of Allegiant Travel Company. "Additionally, we have observed improvements in the fuel environment. We expect fuel to come in at roughly $2.70 per gallon for the third quarter, down from our prior expectation of $2.80. Guidance updates related to the changes in the revenue and cost environments are included in the table below. We continue to expect Sunseeker to perform consistent with our prior guidance." Third Quarter Guidance Update



Current Guidance Prior Guidance System ASMs – year over year change ~1.8% ~1.3% Scheduled service ASMs – year over year change

~1.6% ~1.3% Fuel cost per gallon $2.70 $2.80 Airline-only operating margin (0.5%) – (1.5%) (4.5%) – (6.5%) Airline-only earnings (loss) per share,

excluding special charges ($0.75) – ($1.25) ($1.50) – ($2.50) Consolidated earnings (loss) per share,

excluding special charges ($1.75) – ($2.25) ($2.50) – ($3.50)

Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison



August 2024 August 2023 Change Passengers 1,327,765 1,310,751 1.3

% Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,173,459 1,163,582 0.8

% Available seat miles (000) 1,389,464 1,353,230 2.7

% Load factor 84.5

% 86.0

%

(1.5pts) Departures 9,143 8,839 3.4

% Average stage length (miles) 862 866 (0.5

%)

Total System* – Year Over Year Comparison



August 2024 August 2023 Change Passengers 1,344,533 1,320,721 1.8

% Available seat miles (000) 1,444,380 1,402,344 3.0

% Departures 9,553 9,211 3.7

% Average stage length (miles)

857 861 (0.5

%)

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.

System revenue passenger miles and

system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed

fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs.

Fixed fee flying

is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results



$ per gallon August 2024 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system

$2.63

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT ) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant. Media information, including photos, is available at gofly/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility. For further information please visit the company's investor website: aria-invalid="true" href="" rel="nofollow" allegiantai

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Category: News

Allegiant Media Contact:

Investor Inquiries: Sonya Padgett

Sherry Wilson [email protected]







[email protected]

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED