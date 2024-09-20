Bureau Of Land Management (BLM) Meets With Citizen Advocates To Address Wild Horse Management Concerns

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented and groundbreaking moment for wild horse and burro conservation, the BLM has opened its doors to a coalition of advocates to discuss new approaches to the management of America's wild horses. This historic meeting marks the first time that a grassroots coalition of conservationists, wildlife advocates, and concerned citizens has had the chance to meet directly with the BLM to present their concerns and propose sustainable solutions.

These discussions follow a set of comprehensive recommendations compiled in a joint letter from the third annual Saving Our Wild Horses and Wildlife Conference held in Reno last April. This letter, backed by an impressive group of experts and passionate advocates; calls for the enforcement of current laws and reforms, which will better protect these majestic creatures and their habitats.

"It was an honor to deliver a message from the public, not well-funded big lobby groups," said Laura Leigh, President and founder of Wild Horse Education. "We were also able to dispel the long standing myth that advocates are ill-educated on the subject and, hopefully, our words will be taken into thoughtful consideration."

Linda Greaves, the organizer behind this historic event, expressed her optimism for a collaborative future. "We've worked hard to come to this table, and it's encouraging to see BLM willing to engage with us on such a critical issue. Our visit to the National Wild Horse and Burro Center at Palomino Valley last spring was a step toward more transparency, and this meeting could be the start of real progress," said Greaves.

For advocates like Greaves, this meeting represents more than a dialogue; it's a pivotal moment in ensuring the survival of a national symbol. "Our unified efforts to safeguard America's cherished wild horses and their critical ecosystems are imperative to ensure their future," she said. "We have the opportunity to save one of America's great cultural icons before it's too late."

The citizen coalition hopes this will mark the beginning of a new era-one of cooperation rather than confrontation. With a shared vision of preserving both wildlife and public lands, these meetings could be the first step toward meaningful and lasting change.

