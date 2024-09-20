Reworldtm Shows Commitment To Chester Community With Adopt-A-Park Cleanup Beneath Commodore Barry Bridge

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This World Cleanup Day, ReworldTM Delaware Valley is proud to demonstrate its continued commitment to the Chester community by organizing a cleanup effort beneath the Commodore Barry Bridge as part of its Adopt-a-Park initiative. The event, which also includes cleaning down Highland Avenue, is a key part of the company's ongoing efforts to foster a cleaner, safer, and more vibrant environment for the residents of Chester.

As a company that values sustainability and community engagement, ReworldTM is taking an active role in ensuring that local parks and public spaces remain well-maintained and free of litter. The cleanup day beneath the Commodore Barry Bridge is a prime example of how ReworldTM contributes to making the community a better place to live, work, and play.

"Our commitment to Chester goes beyond business operations," said Brittany Addison, Manager of Community Outreach at ReworldTM. "We are invested in the well-being of this community, and that means rolling up our sleeves and taking part in initiatives that make a real difference. Adopting and cleaning this park is just one way we show how much we care about Chester's future."

The Adopt-a-Park program is an essential part of the company's broader commitment to environmental sustainability and community betterment. By dedicating time and resources to cleaning up public spaces, ReworldTM ensures that the Chester community enjoys clean, beautiful areas where residents can connect and relax.

ReworldTM encourages community members to participate and take pride in their local surroundings. Volunteers will be provided with all necessary cleanup materials, including gloves and trash bags, and are welcome to join ReworldTM in making Chester a cleaner, greener community.

About ReworldTM

ReworldTM

is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. ReworldTM

is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover and renew. For more information, visit

.

Media Contact

Nicolle Robles

[email protected]

(862) 345-5245

SOURCE Reworld Holding Corporation

