(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PALM BAY, Fla, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO ), a global leader in powersports and marine products, is proud to announce the official inauguration of its Design & Innovation Center in Palm Bay, Florida, as part of its on-going expansion in the region. This cutting-edge Center, dedicated to advanced concepts and designs for on-water products, should bring significant innovation to the marine industry.

BRP Expands Presence in Palm Bay and Inaugurates New Design & Innovation Center. (CNW Group/BRP Inc.)

Over the past few years, BRP has also invested in its Research & Development (R&D) and testing facilities in Palm Bay, including the acquisition of additional land that offers access to diverse playgrounds. Today, with the establishment of its Design & Innovation Center and the enhancement of its R&D capabilities, BRP is establishing itself as a key player in the Palm Bay community, contributing to the economic and social fabric of the region.

"At BRP, innovation runs deep in our DNA and we are passionate about delivering outstanding riding experiences to our customers all over the world," said José Boisjoli, President and CEO of BRP. "Our Palm Bay site plays a pivotal role in our innovation journey and this is why, over the last few years, we have invested more than 15 million US $ in this facility."

"One of our greatest strengths as a company is the profound collaboration that exists between the design team, and the engineering and product teams. The Palm Bay site is the perfect illustration of this synergy," said Denys Lapointe, Chief Design Officer of BRP. "By combining design and advanced concepts with R&D, we are able to explore new possibilities and create products that offer unique, innovative and exciting adventures for our riders."

Palm Bay, a multi-generational and family-oriented community close to the ocean offers the perfect playground for BRP's 60 employees to create and design marine products as well as push the boundaries of technology for both on-water and powersports products. This unique location enables the teams to stay on top of trends and identify emerging consumer needs and desires, as well as test products on the right playgrounds

Global Network of Innovation

On a global scale, BRP continually invests in research and development to build on its culture of innovation. With the resources of its state-of-the-art facilities around the world, the Company is committed to maintaining its leadership position in its industries. In Palm Bay, the R&D team focuses on the engineering of jet propulsion systems and powerpacks as well as calibration and testing to demonstrate product performance and durability.

The Palm Bay Design & Innovation Center is one of BRP's three Design Centers worldwide. It acts as an extension of the Laurent Beaudoin Design and Innovation Centre in Valcourt, Québec-the largest design center in Canada-where the team creates designs for all of BRP's existing product lines and explores advanced vehicle concepts. The third center, located in Sophia Antipolis in the south of France and inaugurated in 2023, focuses on advanced concepts for sustainable urban mobility.

The Palm Bay design team collaborates closely with its counterparts in Canada and Europe, leveraging BRP's global footprint to share advanced concepts and ideas from around the world, catering to consumers across diverse markets and geographies.

Among the notable products designed by the Palm Bay team are the all-new Manitou Cruise and Explore pontoons, the Alumacraft Trophy and Competitor aluminum boats, and the Quintrex Freestyler boat.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines and exploring new low voltage and human assisted product categories. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10.4 billion from over 130 countries and a global workforce of close to 20,000 driven, resourceful people.



