CROWN HOLDINGS SCHEDULES THIRD QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Crown Holdings, (NYSE:CCK ) will release its for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 after the close of trading on the New York on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

The Company will hold a call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. (EDT) on Friday, October 18, 2024.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are (630) 395-0194 or toll-free (888) 324-8108 and the access password is "packaging".

A replay of the conference call will be available for a one-week period ending at midnight on October 25, 2024.

The telephone numbers for the replay are (203) 369-3268 or toll free (800) 391-9851.

A live webcast of the call will be made available to the public on the internet at the Company's website, .

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods and industrial products.

World headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida.

For more information, contact Corporate Communications at (215) 602-2653.

