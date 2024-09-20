Fortinet Honored As Winner Of The 2024 SC Awards For Best Professional Certification Program

View the full list of 2024 SC Awards winners here:

The SC Awards, now in its 27th year, recognize the solutions, organizations, and individuals that have demonstrated outstanding achievement in advancing the security of information systems. This year's awards were presented across 33 categories, celebrating both established industry leaders and emerging innovators.

Fortinet stood out among a competitive field of entries, demonstrating its innovation in providing cybersecurity education addressing the evolving cybersecurity landscape. The Best Professional Certification Program award highlights Fortinet's efforts to deliver practical, effective training that can help safeguard against today's complex threats.

“These award recipients represent the very best of what the cybersecurity community has to offer,” said Tom Spring, Editorial Director at SC Media.“Each winner has shown a commitment to advancing the industry with forward-thinking solutions and an ability to adapt to new challenges. Their contributions help drive progress in securing our digital environments.”

The SC Awards are presented by SC Media, a trusted cybersecurity resource, and evaluated by a panel of independent industry experts. Winners are selected based on their contributions to innovation, their ability to address the cybersecurity industry's critical challenges, and their demonstrated impact on protecting organizations.

John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer at Fortinet shared,“Fortinet is committed to closing the cybersecurity workforce gap by delivering a world-class cybersecurity training and certification program. Our most recent industry award for best professional certification program from SC Media, along with various other industry recognitions from the past few years, is a testament to Fortinet's ongoing investment in developing top-tier training resources that instill the skill sets and knowledge to effectively combat cyber risks. We remain steadfast in our mission to train 1 million individuals in cyber by 2026.”

Through the end of the month, the SC Media editorial team will provide in-depth coverage of Fortinet, including interviews, and video discussions with the awards recipients, as well as a featured profile on the SC Media website and promotion across Linkedin and Twitter

Learn more about this year's winners on the SC Awards web page:

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications and TECHEXPO Top Secret.

Learn more at .

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute , one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including CERTs, government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet's commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs , Fortinet's elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at , the Fortinet Blog , and FortiGuard Labs .