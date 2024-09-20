Energy Healer And Intuitive Medium Donna Mcgrath To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As patients, when we seek out Western to treat our chronic pain, a virus, cancer, or heart we basically relinquish our power to doctors who either use drugs, surgery, and chemotherapy to make us all better. The fact is, most of the time, doctors treat patients rather than actually heal them because they don't actually uncover the root cause of our ailments. Alternative medicine, on the other hand, is slowly moving into the mainstream and we are turning to exceptionally talented healers that treat us as whole individuals mind, body, and spirit.

Close Up Radio is excited to welcome back Donna McGrath a former NIH Molecular Biologist, highly sought-after Master Energy Healer and Intuitive Medium and author of From Corporate Mentality to Spiritual Reality, A True Out-of-Body Journey to Enlightenment, who has worked with over 60,000 clients since her 1994 transformation.

Donna provides the answers we seek, teaching us to become our creators, understanding the various realms within our bodies, thus alleviating negative obstructions within us.

She says our negative and positive thoughts, words, emotions absolutely affect our health. Negative thoughts and emotions shortens our lifespans because what we do to our mental health , such as stress and anxiety, we do to our physical bodies.

Donna has been helping to heal people for over 30 years by removing negative patterns affecting the consciousness that causes pain, misery, and manifests disease.

In the early 80's, Donna McGrath (Haidaris) was an NIH Molecular Biologist whose lab found a cure for sickle cell anemia. As a result, she was privileged to be invited to the White House. Her work was also featured in TIME, Newsweek, API, UPI, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and published in The New England Journal of Medicine. In 1994, while reading the NY Times bestseller The Celestine Prophecy, she experienced a spontaneous out-of-body experience where she journeyed through the galaxy encountering God and was downloaded with the cure for all diseases. In 1994, she was gifted with the knowledge of which emotion effects which body part. With her energy work, she then intuitively identifies, targets and removes past traumas that have been preventing us from living our best lives. Then beautiful miracles begin to happen!

Although her career was thriving, she faced heart wrenching unexpected tragedy when her five -year -old cousin was tragically killed in a car accident and her beloved Aunt was brutally murdered. Overcome with grief and heartache, she turned to meditation and began to feel at peace, and it dawned on her how healing can come from within.

From there, Donna worked in a health food store for ten years where she assisted 10,000 customers to the correct nutritional supplements to heal their conditions. She became a Reiki Master/Teacher, Hypnotherapist, and Ordained Minister as well as mastering healing modalities such as Spiritual Response Therapy, Muscle Kineseology, Integrated Energy Therapy, Theta Healing and emotional healing through flower essence modalities. She also spoke and worked at Body, Mind, Spirit Expos both nationally and internationally providing solace to 15,000 clients contacting deceased loved ones. In 1998, she began to attract clients with physical illnesses and worked with a variety of disease conditions.

Donna's incredible life changing workshops, Healing Your Feelings, Change your Life, Conscious Communication, and Quantum Manifestation teaches us how to transform our negative feelings, bitterness, hatred, anger to a positive state like joy, love, forgiveness, and gratitude. She also shows us how to communicate and bring miracles into our lives.

Donna felt a calling to use her abilities and help provide answers to those of us in need. She wants us to lead happier and more fulfilling lives.

She says that no matter how much chaos surrounds us never let it undermine our faith because we can truly heal ourselves. She is here to show us the truth of who we are authentically so we can and will live a more limitless abundant life that we were always meant to live.

Close Up Radio will feature Donna McGrath in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday September 20th at 11am Eastern

