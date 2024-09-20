Billions' Malachi Weir Shows Comedic Side In 'A Different Man'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Actor Malachi Weir at "A Different Man" Premiere

A24 & Killer Films Host Premiere Screening at the Metrograph in New York City

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Malachi Weir-best known for his role on the hit Showtime series "Billions," alongside Paul Giamatti, as fan favorite“Lonnie Watley” for four seasons-is stepping into the spotlight with a new that showcases his comedic talent in a darkly hilarious way.

In "A Different Man " (A24 / Killer Films), hitting theatres nationwide today, Weir delivers a standout performance as“Dr. Flexner,” a doctor who provides a life-changing facial reconstruction procedure to Sebastian Stan's (Captain America's Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier) character,“Edward.”

Weir says,“I'm passionate about bringing distinctive characters to the surface in the hopes of helping all people feel represented and connected. I'm proud to have worked with distinguished directors whose vision and worldview align with mine-one that's rooted in compassion.”

On September 17th, the cast and crew celebrated the film's nationwide theatrical release with a Special Premiere Screening at the Metrograph in New York City.

Written and directed by Aaron Schimberg, "A Different Man" is a comedy thriller that has captivated audiences and critics alike. The film premiered to great acclaim at both the Sundance and Berlin Film Festivals.

The film takes viewers on a riveting journey as Edward, after undergoing facial reconstructive surgery, becomes fixated on an actor in a stage production based on his former life.

Weir's portrayal of Dr. Flexner in "A Different Man" highlights his versatility as an actor, transitioning seamlessly from his well-known dramatic role in "Billions" to this dark comedy.

Gabriel Mayers, Head of Film at Killer Films, says,“Malachi Weir was a huge 'get' for 'A Different Man.' Part of the advantage of shooting in New York is having access to legendary talent. And this film really was an ode to New York legends on screen. I remember when our casting director Maribeth Fox recommended him to Aaron-she spoke about his range, his credits, and how lucky we were to get him.”

Mayers adds,“Malachi was able to pick up the tone and character and masterfully slip inside our dark comedy camouflaged as a psycho-horror thriller. He nailed the take every time as a true professional does.”

In a career that has spanned 25 years, Weir has worked across the U.S. and Canada in award-winning films and with Academy Award nominees and winners, including Barry Levinson, Robert De Niro and Stanley Tucci.

For over a decade, he has been a staple in television, including guest star roles on“Chicago PD” and“Criminal Minds,” and recurring roles on shows such as“Law & Order,”“The Tick,”“Wisdom of the Crowd” and“3 LBS,” to name just a few.

Other film projects featuring Weir that premiered at festivals this year include“Happy To Help You” at New York's Tribeca Film Festival and“Anti-Social,” which won multiple awards at Los Angeles International Short Film Festival.

Weir is represented by Stewart Talent and Wright Entertainment.

About Malachi Weir

Malachi Weir is an internationally recognized and acclaimed actor known for his film and TV roles, including the popular Showtime series "Billions" and the Netflix #1 drama“Brazen,” co-starring opposite Alyssa Milano and Sam Page (“Mad Men,”“House of Cards”). With a diverse range of performances, Weir continues to capture audiences with his talent and versatility. His latest film, "A Different Man," marks a new chapter in his career, showcasing his comedic prowess in a critically acclaimed dark comedy. In a career that has spanned 25 years, he has worked across the U.S. and Canada in Academy Award-winning and nominated films and with Academy Award nominees and winners, including Barry Levinson, Robert De Niro and Stanley Tucci. He holds a bachelor's degree in Social Psychology, which gives him unique insight into the characters he embodies. Weir is also an accomplished photographer. He's been a staple for over a decade in top TV shows (“Law & Order,”“Chicago PD,”“The Tick,”“Criminal Minds”). Weir spends most of his time between Glastonbury, Connecticut, and New York City.

