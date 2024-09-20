GLOBAL CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED TO COMBAT BRAIN DISORDERS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative

European Brain Council

Us Against Alzheimer's

Launch of a worldwide campaign to elevate brain to the top of economic and global health agendas.

- George Vradenburg, Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative Founding ChairmanNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative (DAC), the European Brain Council (EBC), the Brain Capital Alliance, UsAgainstAlzheimer's and the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute today announced the launch of a worldwide campaign to elevate brain health to the top of economic and global health agendas on the occasion of a high-level side event at the Science Summit of the 79th United Nations General Assembly. Joined by notable international organizations such as UNICEF, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the Brain Research Africa Foundation and more, the campaign is pushing brain health – neurological and mental – to the top of global policy agendas.The Global Brain Campaign is led by a coalition of leading players in brain health and builds on the increased momentum in business collaboration to support brain health policy – including the newly launched Business for Brain Health Scorecard and the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute's work to advance measurement-informed mental and brain health across the United States.“Brain health is fundamental to human and societal well-being, productivity and resilience,” said George Vradenburg, Founding Chairman of DAC.“When powerhouse organizations focused on brain health unite in a global campaign, we're better positioned to drive exponential progress in understanding, treating and preventing brain disorders that affect billions worldwide.”The campaign launch comes on the heels of the Future of Dementia in Africa conference to identify inclusive, effective solutions for brain health across all populations that was hosted in Nairobi by DAC, Nature and the Aga Khan University Brain and Mind Institute. It aligns with the WHO Intersectoral Global Action Plans in brain health, the movement toward a brain health partnership in the European Union, and the Yaoundé Declaration passed in Cameroon, among other global efforts.The Yaoundé Declaration comes out of an Africa-led global alliance to advance awareness, understanding and action toward the brain-positive economic transformation, also known as the brain economy. Noted Harris Eyre, Executive Director of the Brain Capital Alliance and lead of Neuro-Policy at Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy:“We're extremely grateful to the Cameroonian President, His Excellency Paul Biya, for his patronage of this significant document, and for the“chair” role of Cameroon at the 79th United Nations General Assembly.”“There is a clear momentum and opportunity to foster synergies between the initiatives at national, regional and global levels. Such coordination is crucial to achieve greater policy recognition of the notions of brain research, brain innovation, brain health but also of the brain as a societal capital and value,” said Fred Destrebecq, European Brain Council Executive Director.Underscoring the magnitude of the global challenge, Andy Keller, president and CEO of the Meadows Institute, added:“The Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute is proud to work alongside these distinguished partners to raise global awareness of the importance of brain health and to help promote research and policy solutions that will improve the lives of the 970 million people around the world with a mental health disorder.”The Global Brain Campaign will focus on several key priorities, including:.Building brain resilience and ending brain disorders across the globe..Driving economic prosperity through investments in brain health and brain capital..Addressing systemic inequities and social, economic and environmental factors that impact brain health.Members of the Coalition call on organizations across the globe to join this critical effort to shape the future of global brain health. The campaign will be showcased at upcoming events, including the Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative G7 Health Ministers' Meeting side event in Ancona, Italy; the CEO Initiative on Alzheimer's annual global Lausanne XI Workshop, in Lausanne, Switzerland; and the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. For more information on the Global Brain Campaign and how to get involved, visit globalbraincampaign.To find out more about the Global Brain Campaign founding organizations, visit: Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative, European Brain Council, Brain Capital Alliance, UsAgainstAlzheimer's, Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute.

