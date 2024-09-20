Nokia Introduces Private Wireless Sustainability Calculator

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



The Private Wireless Sustainability Calculator quantifies private wireless networks-enabled industrial use cases' environmental and social handprint, allowing businesses to identify opportunities to achieve tangible sustainability gains through digitalization enabled by private wireless. The calculator model has initially been developed for mining, process and operator industries.

NEW YORK, USA – Nokia today announced the launch of a new sustainability calculator for private wireless networks for enterprises. This tool helps companies estimate the environmental and social benefits of using private wireless networks and the new Industry 4.0 applications they enable. Notable benefits include improved operations, reduced costs and carbon emissions, and fewer workplace accidents.

Nokia commissioned PwC UK to support the development of a Private Wireless Sustainability Calculator, based on Nokia's extensive experience in deploying private wireless networks for more than 760 industrial customers worldwide. Nokia's tool, initially created for mining, manufacturing and port industries, aids businesses in leveraging private wireless to reach their environmental and social objectives, catering to the growing demand from investors for transparency.

Digitalization is key to accelerating industry sustainability and enabling enterprises to achieve long-term growth. Private wireless networks provide high-performance connectivity for digitalization, enabling new applications such as drone inspections, digital twins, and real-time environmental monitoring. These applications, when combined with private networking and edge computing, improve operational efficiency and contribute to sustainability goals.

Industry 4.0 applications powered by private wireless networks offer significant improvements for businesses.



Reduced Greenhouse Gas Emissions : A GlobalData and Nokia report found 79 percent of surveyed enterprises saw a 10 percent or greater reduction in emissions after deploying private wireless solutions like drones, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and digital twins.

Improved Worker Safety : Medium-sized chemical manufacturing plants utilizing private wireless networks can save approximately EUR 1.4 million in societal costs (assuming consistent production volumes) and witness an average 35 percent decrease, on average, in health and safety incidents. Societal costs refer to the economic and social burdens associated with accidents, injuries, and illnesses, including healthcare expenses, lost productivity, and the impact on families and communities. This is due to factors like remote machine control, which reduces worker exposure to hazardous environments. Improved Efficiency : Autonomous trucks powered by private wireless networks results in a 7 percent reduction in fuel consumption and wear and tear. Additionally, operations became 10 percent more efficient, leading to reduced energy consumption and improved worker safety.

The Nokia Private Wireless Sustainability Calculator draws on PwC UK's expertise in measuring and valuing impacts, and its Total Impact Measurement and Management (TIMM) framework to develop the environmental and social impact methodologies for private wireless networks. TIMM is rooted in impact pathways, going one step further than most other methodologies to translate the costs and benefits to society in monetary terms.

The Nokia calculator uses data from multiple sources, including previous quantifications in other projects and network models to provide a comprehensive understanding of the private networks' impact. From there, the model's insights support users to identify opportunities to enhance business operations, including improving equipment lifecycles, reducing transportation downtime and fuel consumption, and improved worker health considerations. Through this process, the Nokia Private Wireless Sustainability Calculator offers enterprises vital findings and insights to improve their business – from improved operational efficiencies, worker health and safety, potential reductions in costs and environmental footprint.

Subho Mukherjee, vice president of sustainability at Nokia, said: “Many physical industries are heavy emitters of greenhouse gas and haven't had the opportunity to reap the full potential of digital technologies yet. To reach our climate goals, we need to speed up their digital transformation through the power of networking, AI and cloud. Nokia is helping industries go digital to become smarter, more automated, sustainable, and efficient. Our new Private Wireless Sustainability Calculator is the first of its kind, showing our private wireless networks can help businesses be more environmentally friendly. It's a strong step towards quantifying what Nokia believes in, that there is no green without digital.”

Mukherjee said the new Nokia tool underscores the company's commitment to addressing climate change and resource efficiency in its value chain. Nokia has committed to reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, accelerating its previous target by ten years. This places Nokia ahead of the Paris Agreement goal to reach net zero by 2050. This initiative is part of Nokia's broader strategy to integrate sustainability benefits into its solutions for industries and develop Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) as a competitive advantage.

Tom Beagent, sustainability partner at PwC UK, said: “Technology has a huge role to play in tackling social and environmental challenges. It is great to see Nokia using its expertise to support its customers to see the potential of private wireless in tackling issues such as health and safety and carbon emissions. Monetizing impacts with frameworks like TIMM really help decision makers to understand the social and environmental return on investment and the role technology can play in delivering on their sustainability goals.”

