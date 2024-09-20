Beko Expands Operations With The Launch Of An Industrial Park And Export Hub In Egypt

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



ISTANBUL, Türkiye – Beko, a global leader in home appliances, announced the official inauguration of its first industrial park in Egypt. The new facility represents a step in Beko's global expansion, reflecting its focus on innovation, sustainability, and regional growth.

Covering 114,000 m2, with 70,000 m2 dedicated to production, the new manufacturing hub involves a $110 million investment. Since its groundbreaking in December 2022 and the start of test production, this industrial park has become a key part of Beko's strategy for regional and global operations.

The new factory will integrate three key production categories under one roof: cooling, cooking, and dishwashing. With a production capacity of 550,000 ovens and 500,000 refrigerators annually in its first phase, and its dishwashing segment which has recently received a fast-tracked investment, the factory is set to meet domestic demand while emerging as a pivotal production and export hub. Targeting 60 percent of its output for export, the factory will cater to markets across MENA, Europe, and Africa. The new factory will produce products from a wide range of Beko brands, including Whirlpool, Ariston, Indesit, and Hitachi.

The hub's administration building will house an R&D center in partnership with universities to support talent development and technological expertise. It will also include a training academy, quality labs, a showroom, and 'The Kitchen,' a center for demonstrating culinary technology.

Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Beko, commented on the expansion:

“Egypt has long been a home for us at Beko. We have achieved solid growth in this vibrant country over the past years, and now we are starting another chapter with our new manufacturing hub. Our success has only made us more determined to do even better. Solidifying our commitment to the Egyptian market and the wider MENA region, this facility will both benefit our industry and consumers and promote responsible production with a particular focus on zero waste, as well as water and energy efficiency. Combining our manufacturing strengths with the strategic opportunities Egypt has to offer, we are confident that this advanced hub will be a regional powerhouse.”

The factory is designed for LEED Gold certification with features like rainwater recovery systems, and waste management, and incorporates advanced automation technology, including robots, AGVs, and a digital manufacturing infrastructure.

