Seeking Agents: Empowering Home Buyers To Save Money Through Agent Competition

PHOENIX, Sept. 20, 2024 -- Seeking Agents has launched a groundbreaking aimed at saving home buyers money by fostering competition among agents. Built on over two decades of real estate brokerage expertise and cutting-edge technology, Seeking Agents provides home buyers with a unique opportunity to take control of the agent selection process, driving down commission rates and ensuring they receive the best value for their money.

In an known for high commissions and limited transparency, Seeking Agents is flipping the script. The platform allows home buyers to submit their criteria and have agents compete to represent them, offering clear, comparable bids that highlight services and commission rates. This competitive approach helps buyers make more informed decisions and ultimately save money.

Key Benefits for Home Buyers:



Save Money: By allowing agents to compete for their business, buyers can secure lower commission rates, potentially saving thousands of dollars on real estate transactions.

Avoid Dual Agency: Following the NAR settlement, many buyers have turned to the seller's agent by default, which can create a conflict of interest. Seeking Agents empowers buyers to choose their own agent, ensuring they receive dedicated representation focused exclusively on their needs. Empowerment through Choice: Buyers have the freedom to compare competitive offers from multiple agents, selecting the one that best fits their needs and budget.

"Our goal with Seeking Agents is to give buyers the power to make the best financial decisions in the home-buying process," said Hunter Gruler, Co-Founder of Seeking Agents. "By creating competition among agents, we're helping buyers save money and find the best possible representation."

How It Works:

Home buyers submit their home search criteria on the Seeking Agents platform, and real estate agents respond with personalized offers, detailing services and commission rates. Buyers can compare these offers side-by-side, choosing the agent that offers the best combination of service and value. The platform simplifies the home-buying process while driving down costs.

Why Choose Seeking Agents?

The traditional real estate model has long been criticized for its lack of transparency and high costs. Seeking Agents addresses these challenges by:



Putting Buyers in Control: Buyers decide which agent they want to work with, based on clear, competitive offers tailored to their needs.

Encouraging Competition: Agents are incentivized to provide better service and lower fees, allowing buyers to benefit from improved service at lower costs. Responding to Industry Changes: In the evolving real estate landscape, Seeking Agents is leading the charge in creating a more transparent, buyer-friendly process.

Seeking Agents is revolutionizing how home buyers connect with agents, offering a more efficient, cost-effective, and transparent solution. Buyers can now avoid traditional high-commission practices and choose agents based on competitive offers, ensuring they receive the best possible representation at the best price.

For more information or to request a demonstration of the platform, visit or contact

Jim Gruler

[email protected]

1-833-733-5248

