Wire & Cable Market Estimated To Reach $266.2 Billion By 2029 Globally, At A CAGR Of 5.8%, Says Marketsandmarkets™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wire & Cable is projected to grow from USD 201.0 billion in 2024 to USD 266.2 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets . Due to the pressing need for cables in the sector, worldwide are investing significantly in renewable energy projects, particularly offshore wind energy. The rising emphasis on renewable energy in the power sector creates substantial demand for wires and cables in various regions, leading to market growth and innovative developments.

Prysmian (Italy)Belden Inc. (US)Fujikura Ltd. (Japan)Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd (Japan)Leoni Ag (Germany)Nexans (France)Emerson Electric Co. (US)Hellenic Cables (Greece)KEI Industries (India)Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan)NKT A/S (Denmark)Finolex Cables Ltd (India)Helukabel (Germany)LS Cable and System (South Korea)

Rising demand for cables from renewable energy sector: Fluctuating raw material pricesSurge in demand for cables in EV infrastructureEnhancing insulation durability

Based on Installation, the wire & cable market is divided into three types namely, overhead, underground, and submarine. The underground installation has the maximum demand in the wires & cables market. This is because human tends to require greater reliability and visibility in Urban areas which has also boosted the trend. There are many advantages of underground cables over overhead installation for instance they are not affected by weather conditions, they are less likely to be affected by an accident or a falling tree and they are less visible and thus are not disrupting the aesthetic view of an area. Also, installations located underground are less exposed to interference and acts of vandalism, and, therefore, suitable for dense neighbourhoods and important connections. The market share of underground solutions will also continue to increase in the future as cities grow and develop, in general, requiring various solutions to fit modern society's needs.

Based on product type, the wire & cable market is divided into five types namely, electronic wires, power cables, control & instrumentation cables, communication cables, and flexible & specialty cables. The electronic wires dominate the market with the highest market share and also is expected to be the fastest-growing type of product. Electronic wires have immense application various electronic devices including smartphones, computers, and other consumer electronic equipment. Thus, with the growing proliferation of these electronic devices, there is an expected growth in the demand of electronic wires.

Based on material type, the wire & cable market is divided based on metal and polymer. The metal is an irreplaceable part of the wire and cables and thus dominates the material segment of the wire & cable market. Metals include copper and aluminium which have excellent electrical conductivity properties. Copper is used for high-voltage power transmission and is on the expensive side whereas aluminium is used in lightweight and cost-effective wires and cables. Metals comprise the major part of wire and cables, whereas the polymer is mainly used to sheath them to protect from external damage.

Based on voltage, the wire & cable market is segmented into four types low, medium, high, and extra-high voltage. Low voltage wires and cables market comprises a major part of the wire and cable market because of their versatility. These components are useful in transmitting electric power and signals in residential, commercial, and industrial premises. This is because they are commonly used in society publicly and domestically due to they are cheap, and used widely in lighting systems, appliances, and network circuits age. Since more advanced constructions and structures are being put up and energy-saving features are incorporated in constructions, there is always a need to supply and support high-quality low voltage cables.

