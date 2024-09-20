VPN Joins Elon Musk In Defending Free Speech Amid Brazil's Censorship Of X

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazen action by Brazilian authorities to ban X across the country , formerly Twitter, has sparked outrage across the globe, with concerns over the future of internet freedoms. VPN CEO Michael Gargiulo expresses grave concern over the future of free speech for companies thinking about expanding to Brazil, including the which recently hosted a game in Sao Paulo, the first NFL game in South America ever between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers.

Gargiulo shared his deep concern about the potential impact on the internet in Brazil and worldwide. "What we're seeing here is a dangerous precedent being set. If one site can be banned at such speed, it's only a matter of time before the entire internet, especially those aligned with free speech, is forced into similar conditions," Gargiulo said. "This isn't just about X VPN use, or Elon Musk-this is about protecting the freedom to communicate openly across the globe."

VPN Access and Free Speech

Brazil's recent actions also raise critical concerns about VPN use. Gargiulo highlighted how VPNs have long been a tool for accessing free information in countries with restricted internet freedoms. "People should not be penalized for using VPNs to access the global internet securely," he said. "Restricting access to VPNs or targeting servers outside of Brazil to cut off access is the kind of policy seen in authoritarian regimes. To be charged upwards of $9,000 daily for using a VPN to access X should strike fear into anyone who believes in free speech."

VPN remains committed to ensuring people everywhere have the right to access a free and open internet . "Until this matter is resolved, Brazil appears to stand on thin ice with censorship and free speech. We call on major organizations like the NFL to reconsider their participation in the country if these human rights violations persist."

Brazil's Political Landscape and Compliance with Platform Policies

Gargiulo also expressed concern regarding Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's presence on X, where he has amassed 13.1 million followers. "If government officials are actively using a platform like X while their administration enforces these extreme censorship measures, we need to question whether they're complying with the platform's terms of service," Gargiulo suggested.

"Free speech means standing by someone's right to say what they want, even if you disagree. It also means that when officials involved in censorship use these platforms, their usage should be carefully reconsidered."

Several authoritarian leaders use Twitter, despite their own countries' restrictions on free speech:

Nicolás Maduro (Venezuela) 156K Followers – Actively uses Twitter while restricting internet access during protests.Yoweri Museveni (Uganda) 3.4M Followers – Known for using bots to influence public opinion, Uganda also imposed taxes on social media.Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (Turkey) 1.1M Followers – Uses Twitter, even as Turkey enforces social media censorship.Bashar al-Assad (Syria) 232.7K Followers – Utilizes Twitter to project government messaging despite a controlled media environment.VladimirPutin (Russia) 1.9M Followers – While not active himself, Russia uses Twitter for official messaging under strict internet control.

These leaders use Twitter for propaganda while often restricting access within their countries.

A Call for Cooperation from Tech Giants

VPN believes that if platforms like Facebook and X worked together to enforce actions against government officials involved in censorship, it could create a stronger global stance on free speech. "Silicon Valley has the power to take a united stand. If OFAC-designated officials and other major offenders faced the consequences for their censorship efforts, it would be one of the greatest free speech diplomatic actions we've ever seen," said Gargiulo.

About VPN

VPN is a global leader in internet security and brand protection , aiming to help one billion people achieve a secure and private internet experience by 2030. VPN provides support to internet users worldwide in accessing safe, unrestricted web experiences.



Michael Gargiulo Shares Digital Brand Protection Advice

VPN Sends President Biden and VP Harris the American Censorship Report

Four Ways To Protect Yourself And Your Devices On Public Wi-Fi VPN Warns Fox News About Major Website Security & HTTPS Risks

As an industry leader,

VPN is committed to ensuring everyone has the tools to access a private, secure, and free internet.

For media inquiries, please contact: Michael Gargiulo, 855-VPN-FAST, [email protected]

Visit:

VPN for more information.

SOURCE VPN

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED