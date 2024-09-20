Autonomous Driving Soc Market To Reach $100.1 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 10.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research 

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global autonomous driving SoC is experiencing growth due to several factors such as advancements in AI and deep technologies, regulatory push for autonomous vehicles, and growing investments and partnerships.

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Autonomous Driving SoC Market by Level of Autonomy (Level 2, Level 3, Level 4 and Level 5), by Application (Adaptive Control (ACC), Lane Keeping Assistance System (LKAS), Traffic Jam Assist (TJA), Automated Parking System (APS), Others), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033”. The global autonomous driving SoC market were valued at $36.8 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $100.2 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.6% from 2024 to 2033.



Request Sample of the Report on Autonomous Driving SoC Market Forecast 2033:

Prime determinants of growth

The global autonomous driving SoC market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as a advancements in AI and deep learning technologies, regulatory push for autonomous vehicles, and growing investments and partnerships. However, technological challenges and complexity, and high cost hinder market growth to some extent. Moreover, vertical integration and value-added services, and technological innovation and differentiation offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global autonomous driving SoC market.

Segment Highlights

The demand for automotive SoCs in passenger vehicles is driven by the increasing integration of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and infotainment systems. These SoCs enable features like adaptive cruise control (ACC) , lane-keeping assistance system (LKAS) , and automated parking systems (APS) , enhancing both safety and convenience for drivers. Consumer demand for enhanced safety features, connectivity, and entertainment options in vehicles is fueling the growth of automotive SoCs in passenger vehicles. Additionally, regulatory mandates for vehicle safety and emissions are pushing automakers to adopt more advanced technologies, further driving the demand for SoCs.

Commercial vehicles are increasingly incorporating advanced driver assistance and fleet management systems powered by automotive SoCs. These systems help improve efficiency, reduce operating costs, and enhance safety for commercial vehicle operators. The growth of e-commerce and logistics industries is a significant driver for the adoption of automotive SoCs in commercial vehicles. Fleet operators are investing in technologies like adaptive cruise control (ACC) and traffic jam assist (TJA) to optimize delivery routes, improve fuel efficiency, and ensure timely deliveries.

Procure Complete Report (233 Pages PDF with In-depth Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): nomous-driving-soc-market-A323750

Regional Outlook

North America, particularly the U.S., and Canada are advancing in the development and adoption of autonomous driving technologies, with major players like NVIDIA, Intel, and Qualcomm investing heavily in this sector. The presence of a robust automotive industry, supportive regulatory environment, and strong technological infrastructure contribute to the growth of the automotive SoC market in this region.

Players:



NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Ambarella, Inc.

MediaTek Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Xilinx, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. Infineon Technologies AG

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global autonomous driving SoC. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Make an Inquiry for Further Details of Report:

Recent Development:



In December 2023, Ambarella, Inc., a semiconductor company specializing in edge AI (Artificial Intelligence) introduced its autonomous driving (AD) software stack. This software stack is a collection of modular components designed to enable autonomous driving capabilities in vehicles. The stack is primarily powered by deep learning AI processing, which allows it to perform tasks such as environmental perception, sensor fusion, and vehicle path planning.

On January 9th, Black Sesame Technologies, a prominent provider of intelligent vehicle System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions, unveiled several groundbreaking products and solutions during the CES 2024 event. Among the highlights were the introduction of their high-performance, automotive-grade autonomous driving chip, named the Huashan Series A1000, and their intelligent vehicle cross-domain computing platform, known as the Wudang C1200 Series. In September 2020, Li Auto Inc., one of the prominent player in China's new energy vehicle market announced a strategic partnership with NVIDIA Corporation, a global leader in artificial intelligence computing, and its Chinese partner, Huizhou Desay SV Automotive. This collaboration aims to integrate NVIDIA's next-generation autonomous driving smart chip, Orin SoC (System-on-a-Chip) , into Li Auto's full-size extended-range electric vehicles scheduled for launch in 2022

Explore More Trending Reports

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Size , Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, By Application, By End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

Autonomous Ships Market Size , Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Level of Autonomy, Ship Type, Component and Fuel Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Autonomous Bike Market Size , Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Technology, Level of Autonomy and Vehicle Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2027-2035

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

...

Web :