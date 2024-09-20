Carrefour To Present At The Dbvic - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference On September 25 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors, to attend interactive, real-time virtual event

PARIS, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrefour based in Massy, and focused on food retail, today announced that Carrefour, Head of Communication and Investors Relations, M. Valentin will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor on September 25th. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.



DATE: September 25, 2024

TIME: 9:30 AM ET

LINK:

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's“virtual trade booth.” If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights



H1 2024 Results FY 2023 Results



About the Carrefour Group

With a multi-format network of over 14,000 stores in more than 40 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour posted sales of €94.1 billion in 2023. Its integrated store network employs more than 300,000 people who help to make Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for all, by offering quality food every day, accessible everywhere and at a reasonable price. In total, more than 500,000 people work under Carrefour banners worldwide. For more information, visit , or find us on X (@news_carrefour ) and LinkedIn (Carrefour ).

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Contacts

Carrefour

VALENTIN

Head of Financial Communication and Investors Relations

+33 6 35 30 24 42

...

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

...