Upcoming Aircraft Reliability Training Session In Bangkok November 2024

Sofema Services announces an Aircraft Reliability Training in November 2024, tailored for aviation professionals managing large aircraft

- Past delegates SOFIA , BULGARIA, BULGARIA, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Early registration and group enrolments are now open for the training session. Participants who the full program are eligible to access the Consolidated EASA Reliability & Mathematics Training Package , providing additional preparation for the session.About the Courses:EASA Part M – Implementing, Developing, and Managing an Effective Reliability ProgramDuration: 3 DaysLocation: Don Muang Airport, Bangkok, at the MJets facilitiesDates: 04-06.11.2024This 3-day intensive course is tailored for aviation personnel responsible for managing aircraft reliability programs. It covers the collection and analysis of reliability data to optimize maintenance programs in compliance with EASA Part M regulations. Suitable for CAMO staff managing Maintenance or Reliability programs, as well as Reliability personnel, Technical Engineers, and Maintenance Planners. Attendees are expected to have a background in airworthiness, particularly in Part M CAMO obligations.Key Learning Objectives:Understand the role of reliability within the CAMO group.Learn how an effective reliability program can optimize operations.Gain insights into warranty-related benefits.Understand the implementation of reliability-driven Aircraft System and Vendor Service Bulletins.Develop knowledge of Subpart G reliability and Continued Airworthiness Management (CAM) Regulatory Requirements.Aircraft Reliability Systems – Understanding the Maths WorkshopDuration: 2 DaysLocation: Don Muang Airport, Bangkok, at the MJets facilitiesDates: 07-08.11.2024This focused 2-day workshop provides an in-depth look at the mathematical foundations of aircraft reliability systems. It goes beyond the maintenance program effectiveness to explore statistical data that supports reliability optimization. The course is apprortiate for Quality Assurance staff auditing the reliability process, CAMO personnel managing Maintenance or Reliability programs, and aviation professionals with an interest in reliability systems. Participants are expected to have a solid airworthiness background.Key Learning Objectives:Learn the fundamentals of statistical analysis applied to Aircraft Reliability.Apply mathematical calculations, such as MTBF and Standard Deviation, to practical scenarios.Understand how to set control limits using Standard & Alert Level Deviation.Work through practical examples demonstrating the use of raw reliability data.About the Instructor:Rustom Sutaria - aviation professional with over 20 years of experience in aircraft engineering and maintenance, will be delivering the courses. He has a proven track record in technical services functions and aviation training.About Sofema Aviation ServicesA global leader in aviation regulatory training, since 2008, Sofema Aviation Services has trained over 80,000 professionals from more than 500 companies worldwide. With experienced industry expert trainers, delivering practical, real-world knowledge of safety, compliance, and operational performance.For more information - .

