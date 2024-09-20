Capacitive Sensors Market Set For Robust Expansion, Projected Value Of USD 48.05 Billion By 2032 At 4.9% CAGR | Polaris Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The capacitive sensors is experiencing significant growth because of the rising demand for multi-touch screens and the growing consumer industry.

The global capacitive sensors market was valued at USD 31.35 billion in 2023 and is poised to grow from USD 32.76 billion in 2024 to USD 48.05 billion by 2032. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2024 - 2032).

What is Capacitive Sensor?

Capacitive sensors are electronic devices that detect the presence or absence of objects virtually. To detect these objects, capacitive sensors emit an electrical field and measure changes in capacitance. These sensors are capable of detecting different types of metal, including plastic, wood, paper, glass, and cloth, as well as liquids like water, oil, and paint. It has four main components, including the sensor's body, the sensing face, the indicator light, and the cable, each of them serving different functions.

Common applications of capacitive sensors include rain sensing, proximity/gesture detection, and water/ice/snow detection. With the growing demand for electric and autonomous vehicles where capacitive sensors are integrated to automate various sensors augments the market expansion.

Key Stats:



In 2023, the global capacitive sensors market size was USD 31.35 billion.

The capacitive sensors market is expected to reach USD 48.05 billion by 2032 from USD 32.76 billion in 2024. It is likely to generate a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period (2024 - 2032).

What is Current State of Capacitive Sensors Market?



Various factors, including the rising need for automation, the growing consumer electronics industry, the rising development of advanced technologies, and the increasing demand for electric and autonomous vehicles, are fueling the market growth.

The market segmentation includes type, end-use, and region. By region, Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2023, generating the largest revenue share.

Growth Drivers and Trends:

Need for Automation: The capacitive market is experiencing huge growth as various manufacturing companies and units worldwide demand automation for enhancing equipment efficiency and improving overall productivity.

Increasing Purchase of Consumer Electronic Products: With the increasing popularity of smartphones with multi-touch screens, the consumer electronics sector is experiencing substantial growth. Capacitive sensors have become integral components in consumer electronic products such as tablets, smartphones, gaming consoles, and multi-touch screens, which drive the capacitive sensors market demand.

Integration of Capacitive Sensors in Emerging Technologies: Capacitive sensors are expected to revolutionize the upcoming technology, with the growing integration of these sensors in equipment such as wearable devices, smart home appliances, and automotive infotainment systems. Thus, technological expansion with integrated capacitive sensors is expected to fuel capacitive sensors market growth.

Capacitive Sensors Market Key Players:



3M Company

Analog Devices, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Microchip Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

TDK Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated TouchNetix Limited

Which Region Dominates Capacitive Sensors Market Globally?

Asia Pacific held the capacitive sensors market share, which can be attributed to the significant demand for touchscreen smartphones and tablets and the growing demand for automation in various regional businesses. China and India are the major contributors to Asia Pacific's growth with the rising presence of numerous electronic manufacturers and the popularity of smartphones- and tablets with touchscreens in the countries. Moreover, North America is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the foreseen period, owing to the growing demand for automation and increasing adoption of touchscreens in automotive systems.









By Segmentation:

By Type Outlook:



Touch Sensor

Motion Sensor

Position Sensor Others

By End-Use Outlook:



Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas Others

By Region Outlook:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

