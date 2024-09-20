Military Antenna Market Detailed Overview, Scope, Trends And Industry Research Report - 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Military Antenna Market

By end-use, the aftermarket segment is projected to dominate the global military antenna in terms of growth rate.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Military Antenna Market report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.Request Sample Pages Now:The global military antenna market was valued at $3.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $6.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global military antenna market based on platform, application, frequency, end-use, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.The key players profiled in this report includeComrod Communications, Antenna Products Corporation, Eylex Pty Ltd., Cobham plc, Alaris Holdings Limited, Lockheed Martin Corporation, AvL Technologies, Inc., MTI Wireless Edge, Raytheon Company, L3 Harris, Hascall-Denke, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH, Southwest Antennas Inc., Barker & Williamson, Amphenol Corporation, Antcom Corporation, Mobile Mark Inc.Buy Now the Exclusive Report:The factors such as the integration of military SATCOM in military communication, increase in use of electronically steered phased array antennas, and surge in demand for land-based communication systems supplement the growth of the military antenna market. However, limited bandwidth for communications and high costs associated with the development and maintenance of infrastructure are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, the replacement of conventional equipment with technologically advanced equipment and the rise in government expenditure for military applications creates market opportunities for the key players operating in the market.Regional Analysis:Based on region, the market across the North American region held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global military antenna market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific military antenna market is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:The report analyzes these key players in the global military antenna market . These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying:In terms of end-use, the OEM segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing to nearly fourth-fifths of the global military antenna market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. However, the aftermarket segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.Based on platform, the ground segment held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global military antenna market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the marine segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The report also includes the airborne segment.Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:Small Satellite Market -Drone Training and Education Services Market -Space Robotics Market -

