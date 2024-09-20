Israel Shifts War Focus: From Gaza To Lebanon’S Doorstep

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Israel has redirected its military focus northward, intensifying pressure on Hezbollah in Lebanon.



Defense Yoav Gallant announced plans to maintain military pressure on the neighboring country, acknowledging both "significant opportunities" and "great risks" in this strategy.



The Israeli military has escalated its operations along the Lebanese border. Fighter jets have broken the sound barrier over Beirut, while artillery fire continues to echo in Gaza.



Israel claims to have struck a hundred Hezbollah rocket launchers poised for immediate use against them. Hezbollah, led by Hassan Nasrallah, vowed revenge for a recent attack that disrupted their communication systems.



The attack, attributed to Israel's Mossad, resulted in over 30 deaths and 3,000 injuries, with half the casualties being Hezbollah members.







Gallant hinted at potential advantages in the current situation. Israel's actions have severely damaged Hezbollah's internal communications and command capabilities.



This damage could potentially hinder their readiness for high-intensity warfare. However, the risks are significant, given Hezbollah's substantial force of over 100,000 militants and vast arsenal.

Israel's Multi-Faceted Challenges

Israel faces challenges on multiple fronts. After 11 months of conflict, its military and 10 million citizens may struggle to withstand the potential damage from a direct confrontation with Hezbollah.



Simultaneously, the ongoing situation in Gaza remains a priority. The Israeli government aims to ensure the safe return of approximately 60,000 displaced northern residents.



Gallant emphasized this goal, warning that Hezbollah would face increasing consequences over time. He also reaffirmed Israel's commitment to rescuing hostages and dismantling Hamas in Gaza.



As tensions escalate, the international community watches closely. The potential for a wider regional conflict looms, with Israel's actions in Lebanon potentially serving as a catalyst for further escalation.



In short, the coming days may prove crucial in determining the course of this complex and volatile situation.

