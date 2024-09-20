President Abinader’S Administration Sets 3.1% GDP Deficit In DR 2025 Budget

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Dominican Republic has unveiled its budget for 2025, setting a new course for the nation. Finance Jochi Vicente announced the budget at 1.484 trillion pesos ($24.7 billion).



This figure represents the government's plan for economic management in the coming year. Vicente stated that the budget will be submitted to the National by October 1st, meeting the deadline.



The plan includes a deficit of 3.1% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This approach aims to support growth while maintaining financial stability.



The budget aligns with the recently approved Fiscal Responsibility Law. This law, introduced by President Abinader 's administration, sets limits on government spending growth.



Its goal is to reduce the national debt to 40% of GDP by 2035. Social programs receive significant funding in the 2025 budget, with 54 billion pesos ($901 million) allocated.







The government has set aside 83 billion pesos ($1.38 billion) for electricity subsidies and 10 billion pesos ($167 million) for fuel subsidies. These funds aim to support essential services for citizens.

A Focus on Infrastructure Development

Infrastructure projects also feature prominently in the budget. The Santiago Monorail project will receive 24 billion pesos ($400 million) for completion. The Santo Domingo Metro's Line 2C is allocated 12.5 billion pesos ($208 million).



These investments aim to improve urban transportation. This budget marks the first under the new Fiscal Responsibility Law.



President Luis Abinader and Vice President Raquel Peña led a Council of Ministers meeting to discuss it. Their involvement highlights the importance of this financial plan.



The 2025 budget reflects a careful approach to national finances. It aims to support development while ensuring long-term economic health.



As the Dominican Republic moves forward, this budget will play a key role in shaping the country's economic future.

