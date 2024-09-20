Watch: Huge Snake Enters Railway Station Platform In Rishikesh, Causes Panic Among Passengers

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Snakes are considered to be very auspicious in Hindu mythology. These reptiles are even worshipped on Naga Panchami , but imagine what will happen if these wild creatures suddenly appear in a crowded place like a railway station .

A of a similar incident is going on social media. In it, a six-foot-long snake can be seen at Rishikesh's Yognagari railway station slithering along the platform, causing panic among the waiting for their trains. Terrified passengers can be seen in the viral video running for safety, leaving behind their luggage and belongings. While some passengers can be seen trying others to warn about the snake. Within minutes, the entire platform was in a state of confusion.

According to reports, the snake appeared suddenly from the tracks, sparking fear among those waiting for their trains.

Amar Ujala reported that the Rishikesh railways authorities informed the forest department about the snake. After forest officers received information about the snake, they located, captured and released the reptile into its natural habitat.

Earlier in July, a massive 12-foot-long King Cobra was rescued from inside a house compound and released into the forest by wildlife officials in Karnataka. Agumbe Rainforest Research Station (ARRS) officers rushed to the spot with the team after the state forest department alerted them about the reptile. Later the rescue video became viral on Instagram and other media platforms.

Sharing the viral video on Instagram, ARRS officer Ajay Giri said that the villages spotted a king cobra of 12 foot in length crossing a main road. The snake got disturbed by spectators and took refuge on a bush inside a compound of a house.

Terrified villagers contacted the forest department which in turn informed ARRS about the situation.

Once the team reached the spot, they swiftly brought the snake down from the bush with the help of a rod. Thereafter, the snake was put into a rescue bag and released into the wild.







