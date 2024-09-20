Stryker Completes Acquisition Of NICO Corporation, Expanding Minimally Invasive Solutions For Brain Tumor Removal And Stroke Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PORTAGE, Mich., USA, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Stryker (NYSE: SYK ), a global leader in medical technologies, announced today that it has completed the of NICO Corporation, a privately held company providing a systematic approach to minimally invasive surgery for tumor and intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH) procedures. This acquisition further strengthens Stryker's commitment to neurotechnology through tumor and stroke care.

ICH, or bleeding in the brain caused by a ruptured blood vessel, is the deadliest form of stroke, affecting over 3.4 million people annually around the world, with rising rates due to an aging population.1,2 ICH has high morbidity and a 30-day mortality rate ranging from 40-50%.3 NICO's BrainPath®

and Myriad®

products enable a treatment option for ICH with improved functional outcomes compared to guideline-based medical management alone, the current standard of care. 4,5

"The acquisition of NICO Corporation expands Stryker's portfolio of solutions for tumor resection and the treatment of intracerebral hemorrhage, the deadliest form of stroke," said Andy Pierce, group president, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, Stryker. "As a global leader in neurosurgical access and removal tools, this strategic addition enables us to deliver differentiated, minimally invasive approaches that will drive meaningful outcomes and improve the lives of patients worldwide."

About

Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare

better.

The

company

offers innovative

products

and

services

in MedSurg,

Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at

Media contact

Beth Sizemore

Stryker

Senior Director, Communications

[email protected]

