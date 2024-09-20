Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Key Hires For Its HPC Business Appoints Benjamin Lamson As Head Of Revenue And Tom Sanfilippo As CTO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Digital, (Nasdaq: BTBT ) ("Bit Digital" or the "Company"), a sustainable for digital assets and artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure headquartered in New York, announced today that the Company has appointed Benjamin Lamson as Head of Revenue and Tom Sanfilippo as Chief Officer ("CTO"). Both executives will report directly to CEO Sam Tabar and play critical roles in the growth and development of Bit Digital's high-performance computing ("HPC") business. The Company has also added additional headcount across sales and AI/ML engineering roles in an effort to scale its HPC business.

Benjamin Lamson joins Bit Digital as Head of Revenue, bringing a proven track record in scaling revenue and driving growth. Most recently, he served as Head of Paperspace Revenue at DigitalOcean from July 2023 to August 2024, following DigitalOcean's acquisition of Paperspace. As Chief Revenue Officer at Paperspace, he led a transformative go-to-market strategy that resulted in a 350% increase in topline revenue over 18 months. Prior to Paperspace, Benjamin co-founded WeDidIt, which was later acquired by Allegiance Group, where he continued to lead as Vice President of Sales. His entrepreneurial mindset, combined with leadership roles in sales and customer success, positions him to drive significant impact as Bit Digital expands into high-performance computing. He holds a BA in Communications from American University.

Tom Sanfilippo brings decades of experience in systems programming and software development to Bit Digital. Before joining the Company, he was with DigitalOcean, following its acquisition of Paperspace in 2023. At Paperspace, where he served as Chief Technology Officer from 2016 to 2023, Mr. Sanfilippo led the development of the Core GPU Compute Cloud and Gradient AI/ML Platform. His extensive expertise also includes a nearly a decade at Microsoft, where he led one of the largest development teams in the Microsoft Office group working on the precursor to OneDrive. He also held senior technical roles at Groove Networks and was a Research Scientist at the OSF Research Institute. Earlier in his career, Mr. Sanfilippo was the Chief Technology Officer at The Ohio State University, where he directed technology initiatives across the campus, and in collaboration with the Big Ten, after holding various technical positions since 1985. Mr. Sanfilippo also studied Physics, Mathematics, and Philosophy at The Ohio State University. His deep expertise in cloud computing, AI/ML platforms, and software development will be pivotal in advancing Bit Digital's high-performance computing initiatives.

Benjamin Lamson, Head of Revenue at Bit Digital, added: "I'm excited to lead Bit Digital's new HPC division as we enter the AI/ML space with a fresh approach. With no legacy constraints, we're focused on delivering high-performance, reliable, and affordable solutions that truly meet customer needs. I look forward to building a go-to-market team that drives meaningful impact."

Tom Sanfilippo, Bit Digital's CTO, remarked: "Bit Digital understands the intersection of HPC technology and the needs of AI innovators and customers with new accelerated compute applications. These innovators need the latest advances in HPC in a production-ready form, at scale, as quickly as possible. I am thrilled to be joining a team that shares this insight and a company that is so well is equipped to deliver on it."

Sam Tabar, Bit Digital's CEO, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Benjamin Lamson and Tom Sanfilippo to Bit Digital. Their combined expertise in technology and go-to-market strategy will be instrumental in accelerating the growth of our HPC business. Tom's deep experience in cloud computing and AI/ML platforms, alongside Ben's proven track record in driving revenue and market expansion, will enable us to unlock new opportunities and enhance our service offerings. Their leadership comes at a pivotal time as we position Bit Digital as a major player in the HPC industry."

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. is a sustainable platform for digital assets and artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure headquartered in New York City. Our bitcoin mining operations are located in the US, Canada, and Iceland. The Company has established a business line, Bit Digital AI, that offers infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications. For additional information, please contact [email protected]

or visit our website at

.

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 3.D of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. If any material risk was to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. Future changes in the network-wide mining difficulty rate or bitcoin hash rate may also materially affect the future performance of Bit Digital's production of bitcoin. Actual operating results will vary depending on many factors including network difficulty rate, total hash rate of the network, the operations of our facilities, the status of our miners, and other factors.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Bit Digital, Inc., and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at . All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Bit Digital, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED