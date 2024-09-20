MEDIA ALERT: Equinix To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conference
Date
9/20/2024
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Equinix, Inc.
(Nasdaq: EQIX ), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced that Keith Taylor, Chief financial Officer, will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Communications Infrastructure conference on Wednesday, September 25, at 11:30 a.m. CT.
The presentation will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at .
About Equinix
Equinix
(Nasdaq: EQIX ) is the world's digital infrastructure company®. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.
