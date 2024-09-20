Emirates E-Sports Federation & ITW Universe To Announce Franchise Based Esports League EGL On September 30, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The esports world is set to see a new addition to the Global Event list as Emirates E-Sports Federation and ITW Universe prepare to unveil the EGL (E-Gaming League). Set to debut in March 2025 , the EGL promises to revolutionize the competitive gaming league with an innovative team franchise format, multiple publishers, and an exciting scope for an even mix of established players and players chosen through the draft system. Emirates E-Sports Federation & ITW is set to unveil all details during the press conference on September 30th, 2024 , at General Sports Authority, Dubai .



The E-Gaming League will feature six franchise teams battling it out across multiple gaming genres, including MOBA, FPS, Sports, and Racing. This ambitious initiative is designed to bring together the best global talent and emerging stars in a way that has never been done before in the esports industry. The franchise format, inspired by traditional sports leagues, will allow teams to draft top players through qualifiers, creating an unprecedented opportunity for rising talent to make their mark.

At the press conference, Saeed Ali Tahir, General Secretary of the Emirates E-Sports Federation , and Bhairav Shanth, Co-Founder of ITW Universe , will reveal how the EGL is set to redefine esports competition on a global scale.

