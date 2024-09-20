Coinw Reaffirms Commitment To Top-Tier Security Following Industry Security Incident

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In light of recent security challenges faced by some players, CoinW wants to take this opportunity to assure its users and partners of the advanced security protocols in place to safeguard their digital assets.

Cutting-Edge Security with MPC Wallet Technology

At the core of CoinW's security infrastructure is our adoption of Multi-Party Computation (MPC) wallet technology. This cutting-edge solution is designed to mitigate the risks of single-point failures and enhance the safety of users' funds. Our MPC system has been built with the highest standards in mind, incorporating advanced cryptographic algorithms that ensure even if one node is compromised, user assets remain fully secure.

Multi-Layered Node Architecture

CoinW's security setup includes more than 4 nodes, each performing distinct security functions to offer a robust, multi-layered defense system. By decentralizing key security responsibilities across multiple nodes, we effectively eliminate potential vulnerabilities that could be exploited in centralized systems. This means that, in the unlikely event of a node failure, no single point of failure can result in the loss of assets.

Substantial Investment in Security

Security has always been a top priority at CoinW. Over the past three years, we've invested over $15 million into the development and deployment of our MPC wallet system. This substantial investment demonstrates our long-term commitment to providing a secure trading environment and safeguarding user assets against any potential threats. The extended timeline of our development process is a testament to the care and precision we've taken to build a system that stands at the forefront of blockchain security.

A Commitment to Ongoing Security Enhancements

At CoinW, security is not a one-time initiative, but an ongoing mission. We continuously review, test, and enhance our security measures to stay ahead of emerging threats. In doing so, we ensure that our users' funds remain safe, regardless of the challenges faced by the broader market.

CoinW remains steadfast in its mission to create a safe, secure, and seamless trading experience for users globally. In the wake of any security event in the industry, we are reminded of the critical importance of building resilient infrastructure and maintaining unwavering vigilance in protecting users' assets.

About CoinW

CoinW is a global cryptocurrency exchange offering advanced trading products and a secure platform for both novice and experienced traders. As an industry leader in security and technology, CoinW continues to innovate and safeguard the future of digital asset trading.

