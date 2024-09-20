QKS Group Names Questionpro As SPARK Matrix Leader In Both Voice Of Customer & Customer Journey Mapping Platforms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) QuestionPro is the only company to lead both categories, a testament to its belief that journey mapping and VoC should be a single holistic process.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

QuestionPro today announced it has been named a Q3 2024 SPARK Leader in the SPARK MatrixTM analysis of both the global Voice of Customer (VoC) and the Customer Journey Mapping platforms The QKS Group formerly known as Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK MatrixTM provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading vendors in these markets.



The QKS Group formerly known as Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix: Voice of Customer (VoC) and Customer Journey Mapping platforms, Q3, 2024, include a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading platform vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Abhishek Dubey, Analyst, QKS Group , "QuestionPro's Voice of Customer Platform stands out with its diverse feedback capture methods, such as email, SMS, and intercept surveys, which allow organizations to gather insights from multiple touchpoints for a comprehensive view of customer experiences. The platform's advanced survey design tools, coupled with Pathos AI for analyzing text and speech data, help transform raw feedback into actionable insights, enabling organizations to understand and respond to customer needs more effectively.

"Its intuitive dashboards facilitate data visualization and trend analysis, while the enhanced case management and journey mapping features streamline customer interactions and feedback loops. These capabilities, combined with a strong focus on innovation and customer-centric improvements, distinguish QuestionPro as a leader in the market, empowering organizations to achieve superior customer satisfaction and loyalty."

According to Palika S, Analyst at QKS Group , "QuestionPro's Customer Journey Platform stands out as a sophisticated solution for organizations seeking to gain deep insights into their customers' experiences. By combining advanced analytics and intuitive visualizations, the platform provides a comprehensive view of the customer journey, from initial touchpoints to post-purchase interactions. The platform's robust case management features streamline the process of tracking customer interactions and identifying areas for improvement, while its integration with other enterprise systems ensures a seamless and efficient workflow.

"With intuitive dashboards and deep integration with existing CRM systems, QuestionPro's platform enables organizations to streamline journey orchestration, enhance customer engagement, and drive meaningful outcomes. By providing a comprehensive view of the customer journey, QuestionPro empowers organizations to make data-driven decisions that enhance customer satisfaction, loyalty, and overall business performance."

"Being named a SPARK Leader for both Voice of Customer (VoC) and Customer Journey Mapping platforms is a testament not only to our dedication to innovation and customer success, but a reflection that our approach is working," said Ken Peterson, President of CX, QuestionPro. "Yet, to be the leader in both categories reflects our belief that that journey mapping and VOC should be a single holistic process, and we continue to architect our platform to make it easy for customers to integrate VoC and Journey Mapping."

Both reports are available for complimentary downloads:



SPARK matrix: Customer Journey Mapping (CJM) platform, Q3, 2024: SPARK matrix: Voice of Customer (VoC) platform, Q3, 2024:

About QuestionPro:

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through data.

Our fully integrated online platform includes surveys, research & insights, customer experience (CX) and workforce/employee experience software. We additionally offer polling, journey mapping, employee 360s, and data visualization. Our clientele ranges from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies, who rely on us for insights about customers, employees, and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Japan, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and India, we offer customers 24-7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at .

Media Contact

John Williams, Scoville PR for QuestionPro

206.660.5503, [email protected]



About QKS Group:

QKS Group formerly known as Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit



Contact:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: [email protected]

Content Source: resources/newsroom/quadrant-knowledge-solutions-names-questionpro-as-spark-matrix-leader-in-both-voice-of-customer-customer-journey-mapping-platforms?id=773

Logo:

SOURCE QKS Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED