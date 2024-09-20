Lenzing's VEOCELTM Builds Awareness In Combating Plastic Pollution Highlighted At UN's SEA Of Solutions 2024

Since 2019, SoS has been a for exploring solutions to address plastic pollution. Lenzing's participation builds on longstanding efforts to minimize the reliance on plastics in the nonwovens industry. On the theme of "Re-designing for a Circular Plastics Economy," Norma Schönherr, Manager of Partnerships for Sustainability at Lenzing AG, Nonwovens , shared VEOCELTM's best practice examples to "Tackling Microplastics Pollution by Advancing to Cellulosic Fibers." Schönherr emphasized how Lenzing's wood-based[1] VEOCELTM fibers can be a responsible, functional alternative to synthetic, plastic-based materials, particularly in personal hygiene and sanitary products.

Biodegradable and compostable[2], VEOCELTM fibers do not fall under the plastic definition of the EU's Single-Use Plastics Directive[3]. In 2021, scientists at the prestigious research institute Scripps Institution of Oceanography (SIO) at the University of California, San Diego, had confirmed that Lenzing's wood-based cellulosic fibers can fully biodegrade within 30 days in sea-surface and sea-floor conditions, while petroleum-based fibers remained practically unchanged after 200 days[4].

"At Lenzing, we are deeply committed to working closely with value chain partners to advance sustainable solutions and help the industry progress on its sustainability roadmap," said Monique Buch, Executive Vice President Nonwovens at Lenzing AG on their attendance at the event . "Our participation at UN SoS 2024 underscores our dedication to tackling plastic pollution through collaboration and knowledge sharing among global stakeholders."

The VEOCELTM product portfolio includes totally chlorine-free lyocell and viscose fibers, as well as high-performance hydrophobic fibers. Looking ahead, VEOCELTM will continue to act as a catalyst for change for the nonwovens industry by expanding their range of low-environmental impact

alternatives to synthetic materials that can cover more applications and industries.

Event visuals can be found here.

About VEOCELTM

VEOCELTM is Lenzing Group's flagship specialty nonwovens brand. The VEOCELTM product portfolio features VEOCELTM Lyocell fibers and VEOCELTM Viscose fibers which are wood-based and have natural absorbency, can aid liquid distribution, and are biodegradable and versatile. The VEOCELTM brand is categorized into four branded offerings including VEOCELTM Beauty, VEOCELTM Body, VEOCELTM Intimate and VEOCELTM Surface and its fibers are used in baby care, beauty and body care, intimate care, and surface cleaning products.

To learn more about VEOCELTM, please visit . For more details around the sustainability features, performance, as well as the technology and production processes behind VEOCELTM

branded fibers, please visit en/sustainability .